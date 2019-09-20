During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night, the board discussed a handful of housekeeping matters and commended employees for their quick and timely cleanup of the city when storms hit the area.
Among the housekeeping matters, the board discussed which company to go with for the city’s supply of road salt for the upcoming winter season. The board unanimously agreed to go with Bruce Oakley, the company recommended by the Public Works Director Jason Harris.
Compass company, a company used in past years, was not able to give Harris a quote for the supply of road salt because all of Compass’ supplies have already been spoken for due to summer flooding.
Some of the other matters discussed included bids for computers and camera systems for the police department. However, it was agreed that the discussion for these things will be moved to next month’s meeting. A bid for the police department’s vehicle lease purchase was approved.
Following this, the adoption of Sophie Lane, Rosebud Court and Alexis Court was discussed and will be brought up as an ordinance in next month’s meeting.
Mayor David Kater asked Harris if he would recommend adopting these streets, and Harris explained that the streets were built to match the existing streets, so it was his recommendation that is was OK for the city to go through with adopting them.
Ward 1 Alderman Christopher Deion broached the topic of encroachment on easements to see what the other board members thought.
“I have seen two different families come in," he said. "One family wanted to put up a mobile garage or carport on the side of their house, which just happened to be an alley that is abandoned, but there was a utility going down the middle of it so we denied it.”
“Then another family is wanting to put up a shed in their yard. It is a large property. However, there is a utility running right smack through it, so they can not even use their own property to its fullest extent. “
After the board discussed the pros and cons of encroachment on easements, there was a tied vote from the six aldermen whether or not to bring this discussion into the next meeting. Kater voted to not bring the topic into discussion for next meeting.
“I am going to go with no," Kater said. "Just the fact that there are too many players [other counties] in this and that we could be the ones that are the nice guy but then the one that made the problem. That is why I am going with no.”
During reports, Ward 2 Alderman Chris Gremminger said, “Everybody [those involved in cleaning up the city] you all are staying on top of things. Thank you. I thought storm cleanup went really fast. You guys are doing great.”
Ward 1 Alderman David Shaw, touched on the effort the city put into the annual Labor Day picnic.
“I want to thank the Public Works department and Terry (Cole) for the magnificent support for the Chamber of Commerce for the Labor Day Picnic. It went extremely well, and your guys shined like a diamond out there. We are very proud of you.”
In closing of the open session and following up on Shaw’s statement, Kater said, “I was going to say it, but thank you all very much for the cleanup of the Labor Day picnic. If you didn’t see the people rushing into town for the picnic, then you missed it because the town was packed.”
The next Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting will be held on Oct. 7.
