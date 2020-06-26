Desloge board approves budget, certifies election results

The Desloge Board of Aldermen met in a special meeting on Monday night to swear in newly-elected members and approve the annual budget.
The board certified election results from June 2. Deion Christopher was reelected in Ward 1, J.D. Hodge in Ward 2, and Alvin Sutton in Ward 3. Christopher and Hodge ran unopposed. All three were sworn in by City Clerk Stephanie Daffron.
Sutton was elect board president and Christopher and Mayor David Kater were reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
An ordinance to adopt the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 was approved by the aldermen. The adopted budget included general fund expenditures of $2,734,711; transportation fund $541,000; capital fund $382,862; stormwater fund $110,000; special project fund $1,897,852; waterworks fund $1,329,975; and public safety fund $388,253.
According to City Administrator Dan Bryan, this budget year was a little extraordinary and he praised the department heads for adapting.
“We had a pandemic mixed in the middle here,” Bryan explained. “We were faced with some higher than anticipated work comp costs, higher than anticipated health and medical costs, things like this. These guys and gals did a great job of listening to what we needed to do. And we spent a better part of the year making up for lost revenues by cutting back on expenditures.”
In the end, Bryan said, the city was able to overall increase its revenues for the year by 1.6% and the expenses were cut by 2.2%.
“We couldn’t of had a balanced budget and do as well as we did if we didn’t have those guys listening and doing what they need to do and being cautious of their individual budgets. So hats off to all the department heads.”
The aldermen also approved an ordinance to amend the adopted budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, 2019. The amended budget included general fund expenditures of $2,656,375; transportation fund $555,100; capital fund $270,900; storm water fund $58,700; tax increment financing fund $2,413,350; waterworks fund $1,278,135; and public safety fund $170,800.
Sutton also said he appreciated everyone’s hard work and cooperation with the budget.
“This was a crazy budget year and we’ve been more meticulous than I think we’ve ever been or at least have been in a long time,” Sutton added. “But I think good things will come of it.”
The aldermen were split on a vote over whether the city should be responsible for putting in a curb in front of a residence on Stonecrest Drive to help with water run-off. When the subdivision was built, the developers didn’t finish the road. It was dealt with on a “handshake and a promise” and not a bond. The road is still gravel.
They voted 3-2 in favor of the city stepping up and paying for the curb improvements.
David Shaw, Christopher, and Sutton supported the city taking responsibility.
“The person that is harmed is the citizen,” Shaw said. “I don’t think it’s right for them to have to bear that, especially the way the situation is in that particular instance. That’s the only section in that whole street that doesn’t have curbing.”
Chris Gremminger and Hodge opposed. Jerry Hulsey was absent.
Gremminger said he agrees that the citizen has been wronged, but it’s not by the city.
“We have spent a small fortune over the years fixing contractor mistakes that is not wise of us to spend the citizen’s tax dollars on,” Gremminger said. “I just don’t think we need to be in the business of cleaning up contractor messes.”
The board also approved continuing the city’s relationship with MIRMA for health insurance and approved a permit for chickens.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
