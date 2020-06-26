Desloge board approves budget, certifies election results

In the end, Bryan said, the city was able to overall increase its revenues for the year by 1.6% and the expenses were cut by 2.2%.

“We couldn’t of had a balanced budget and do as well as we did if we didn’t have those guys listening and doing what they need to do and being cautious of their individual budgets. So hats off to all the department heads.”

The aldermen also approved an ordinance to amend the adopted budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, 2019. The amended budget included general fund expenditures of $2,656,375; transportation fund $555,100; capital fund $270,900; storm water fund $58,700; tax increment financing fund $2,413,350; waterworks fund $1,278,135; and public safety fund $170,800.

Sutton also said he appreciated everyone’s hard work and cooperation with the budget.

“This was a crazy budget year and we’ve been more meticulous than I think we’ve ever been or at least have been in a long time,” Sutton added. “But I think good things will come of it.”