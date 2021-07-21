Desloge board discusses charging fees for trash pickup

“So I would think, even if we decided to do a cost per house, you would also have to do a limit of how many bags or how many cans because then you still get to the same problem. Because some will say, ‘Well, we’re already paying for it. So why don't we go ahead and have our family bring it in.’”

The city is considering $11 per household.

Several city residents who attended the meeting were not happy to be discussing the issue again and are not in favor of a possible trash fee. They suggested a public hearing on the issue.

“The other thing I’d like to reiterate is, if we do it privately, right here, and we keep it in Desloge, we can set our rates,” Bryan said. “We keep our employees working. We don't have put it out to the private sector, where we have no control over the rates.”

Mayor David Shaw suggested the board review options which Harris put together a couple of years ago.

“If you could dust that off, that’s something we might want to look at again,” he said.

It will back on the agenda for the Aug. 9 meeting.

The aldermen also discussed the possibility of allowing department leaders to take home their city-owned vehicles.