DESLOGE – The Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting held Monday became a platform for discussion over the recently approved trash rate increase. Mayor Pete Pasternak voiced his opposition to Bill 1430, which was passed by the board of aldermen last month, citing concerns about the burden it places on residents.

Pasternak expressed his objection to the bill, highlighting that it adds to a growing list of rate and fee increases imposed on the residents of Desloge over the past two years. The increases to which the mayor was referring include a $14 monthly trash fee, which was previously nonexistent, as well as doubling pool admission fees, increasing park reservation fees, and hiking water rates 17% in June.

Recently, a 3% increase on the $14 monthly trash fee was also implemented. According to the mayor's statement, in addition to the growing fees, Desloge's financial situation has been steadily improving. The city's bank balance stood at $2.9 million at the end of 2018, but as of June 20, it has grown to over $8.8 million.

The mayor also stated that Desloge holds investments in certificates of deposit (CDs) worth over $400,000 spread across various local banks. Following his statement, Pasternak drew attention to the city's bank account. He questioned the need for a trash rate increase when such funds were available.

Alderman John Wigger clarified that the $8 million was already allocated within the budget for various purposes, including employee salaries and planned projects. Alderman Kelly Farkas emphasized that despite voting to raise trash rates, everyone on the board is directly affected by the raise, except for Pasternak.

During the council meeting discussion, aldermen Farkas and Wigger provided their rationale for raising trash rates. They cited the nationwide issue of rising costs of living, with Wigger emphasizing the need for Desloge to keep up with the national threshold each year. Wigger said that incrementally raising trash rates by small amounts year by year would prevent a considerably larger increase — like that seen in St. Louis — after years of not raising rates. Wigger said Desloge would have the same issue later down the line should the city choose to hold off on raising rates.

Afterward, some residents in attendance expressed concerns about the possibility of annual trash rate increases. Farkas acknowledged yearly increases as a possibility but also noted that, should the cost of living not rise or go down, the city utility bills would reflect this. Alderman Wigger said the trash rate increase, amounting to an additional 45 cents with a 3% increase, is half of the rise in the national cost of living, which is now sitting at 6%.

Some citizens in attendance raised concerns afterward, with one woman saying, "Desloge doesn't have a money problem; they have a spending problem." With the national cost of living increasing year by year, the board of aldermen expects the city's trash rates to either remain steady or go up until inflation eases.