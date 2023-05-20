The Desloge Board of Aldermen convened on Monday to discuss various important matters, including raising trash and water rates, the potential transition of the city's retirement plan, and the appointment of a new alderwoman.

Regarding utility rates, the board voted 6-0 to confirm a 3% increase in trash rates. Mayor Pete Pasternak attempted to veto the increase, only to be informed that the increase was automatic as per ordinance and not subject to veto. The mayor raised questions about the purpose of the board's vote if the increase was predetermined.

The aldermen unanimously passed an ordinance raising water rates by 17%. Following the meeting, Pasternak issued a veto against the water rate increase, expressing his opposition to the significant hike.

Beforehand, the meeting began with a Zoom call featuring a representative from the Missouri LAGERS retirement system, who informed attendees about the possibility of switching from a defined contribution plan to a defined benefit plan for city employees.

The Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) is a defined-benefit pension plan that offers eligible employees a guaranteed level of retirement benefits based on their years of service and salary. LAGERS operates by collecting contributions from employees, who contribute a portion of their salary, as well as contributions from their employers. These contributions are then invested in a diversified portfolio comprising stocks, bonds, and other assets, with the objective of generating returns and ensuring the fund's long-term sustainability.

Following the discussion, the aldermen unanimously voted 5-0 in favor of initiating the mandatory 45-day window required for the city to switch to the LAGERS system.

During this 45-day period, citizens can visit Desloge City Hall to review the LAGERS information. The proposed transition carries the potential for a significant financial burden on the city, which would be funded by Desloge taxpayers. Lisa Gibson, a concerned Desloge resident, expressed her apprehension during the public comment portion of the meeting. She questioned whether long-term employees would receive full credit for their previous service with the city, as permitted by LAGERS. Gibson said she was concerned about the potential expenses being covered by taxpayers.

Mayor Pete Pasternak took the opportunity to appoint Teri Vandergriff to fill the vacant Ward 3 alderman seat, which was unanimously approved by the board in a 5-0 vote. The vacancy arose when Mayor Pasternak won the mayoral election on April 4, resulting in the need to vacate his alderman seat. Following the approval, Vandergriff took the oath of office administered by City Clerk Judy Hutchison.

The board also unanimously approved an ordinance for a lease financing agreement with First State Community Bank to acquire a new trash truck. The agreement sets a 4.85% interest rate over four years, totaling $228,079.76.

The board also unanimously approved buying a 2023 Jeep Cherokee from Pettus CDJR Farmington for the Desloge Water Department, with the city's final cost amounting to $21,795 after accounting for the trade-in value of the previous vehicle.