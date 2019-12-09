Desloge celebrates Christmas in the Park

Santa made a stop in Desloge Saturday afternoon for the 22nd annual Christmas in the Park during a bright, sunny, but cool day.
Ward I Alderman David Shaw was on hand to support the event and greet those who had attended.
“It’s a great day, we have a great turnout today,” he said. “It looks like people are having a good time. There’s a nice big line for the carriage rides. Nice long line for Santa Claus.”
Shaw revealed something of a secret about the man in the red and white outfit talking to the children and checking his list.
“I understand that this is the real Santa Claus, not some impostor,” he said. “We were able to secure the big guy, but he’s on a limited time, he’s got a lot of work to do this time of the year.
“It’s a good day to be in the city of Desloge, I’m real proud of our community.”
Desloge Parks and Recreation Directory Terry Cole noted that the North County National Honor Society students help out as part of their service hours.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s put on by the Desloge Library and our library board, it’s an annual event that happens the first Saturday of every December,” he said. “We provide carriage rides and library literature and stuff like that, and activities for the kids, get everybody in the Christmas spirit.
“They are helping out with crafts. Ornaments, Jingle Bells, Santa masks, they are a huge help for us, they’ve been doing that forever.”
Head Librarian Misty Boyer explained it’s a good way of giving back to the community.
“We enjoy doing it, it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I like to see families come together and have a good time in the afternoon. Smiling faces, everyone in the Christmas spirit, the weather is great.
“It’s been going on since 1998. In the future, we’re kind of hoping to make it bigger, get some businesses involved, come over and help advertise and get vendors.”
According to Boyer, Walmart has played a key role in making Christmas in the Park happen, and Belgrade State Bank along with random people in the community have helped for as long as she can remember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.