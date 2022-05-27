Desloge Chamber golf tournament set for June 6

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Chamber Golf Tournament on June 6 at the Terre Du Lac Golf Course and Country Club.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with a tee-off time at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided at the turn of the course. In case of rain, the rainout date is set June 13.

“We started our event with a hole-in-one,” said Desloge Chamber Director Cheri Henderson about the event last year, “and we're hoping for another perfect day.”

The tournament consists of teams based on a four-person scramble, the cost for a team is $320. There are still spots available if businesses are interested in getting a team together. If interested or have questions, email director@deslogechamber.org or text 573-431-3066 to register a team.

There are also sponsorship opportunities available including $100 hole opportunity, $250 hole game sponsor with a limit of two, $500 beer cart sponsor with a limit of one, and a $900 golf tournament sponsor with a limit of one. Smaller sponsorships include sponsoring door prizes as well as hole prizes which range from $25 or higher. The chamber is still seeking sponsors, especially the $100 hole opportunity sponsorship which gives a 18 by 24 sign on the course.

Prizes are available including YETI products and TV giveaways, as well as awards during the event.

The event helps fund chamber actives such as the Labor Day Picnic.

The June monthly investor meeting follows the next day with a meeting at noon on June 7 at the chamber building.

