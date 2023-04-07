Mayor David Shaw gave a presentation on the state of the city to members of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Chamber members also heard from Desloge City Administrator Stephanie Daffron and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Chris Crocker.

Shaw began his presentation by providing an overview of what the city as a whole had been working on in the past year, including such major equipment purchases as buying trucks for the water, police, and public works departments in 2022.

In addition to buying new vehicles, the city had begun working on a comprehensive plan. The plan is a 20-year look into the future. Shaw said a link will be available on the Desloge website soon so residents can share their opinions as to what the next two decades bring.

Shaw said the city stayed busy upgrading utility and data security in 2022, and improving employee pay.

When it came to individual departments, Shaw had a lot to say about what their goals were this year.

The building department had many accomplishments in 2022, he said, including removing derelict houses inside of the city, as well as increasing ordinance enforcement. The building department also assisted in coming up with a 100-year flood plan.

In 2023, Shaw said, the building department is going to continue strengthening ordinance enforcement and try to find ways to encourage citizens to voluntarily comply with the city's rules. Shaw indicated he hopes to use education to increase citizens' ordinance compliance with the help of informative videos, referring to the one Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard had produced earlier in the year about water shut-off valves.

During 2022, the water department started removing old, 4-inch water lines at the start of a three-year project. The department has also improved several pumps in the area used to transfer water. Goals for 2023 included continuing the 4-inch line replacement, building an inventory of parts, and updating the chlorine monitoring system.

In the last year, the Public Works Department completed $2 million worth of planning and engineering for the Jackson Street renovation project and the Roosevelt Stormwater Project. Stormwater is a huge issue in the city, and Shaw said the first step to solving the issue is to get drainage issues on Roosevelt remediated.

“Roosevelt Street is the worst street in the city, it’s in terrible shape,” said Shaw. “It has been addressed year after year after year, but we never really got the money until late. We’re gonna get that fixed.”

The Public Works Department, also in 2022, fully implemented a trash service program. Before adding the program, the city had been absorbing the cost of trash collection. With the rising cost of hauling trash to landfills, the age of the trucks, and other challenges, the city came up with the current service. The city also completed Phase 1 of the State Street Project during 2022.

In 2023, the department is gearing up for State Street Phase 2 by working on the engineering. In line with addressing the stormwater issues, the department will implement both the Jackson Street renovation and the Roosevelt Stormwater projects, and build a new salt storage facility. The city is looking to get a second trash truck as well, which will look just like the current truck.

Shaw said in 2022, the Desloge Fire Department responded to 518 calls, achieved 250 hours of training, added two saws, and held a fundraiser for the Aubuchon Family Foundation. In 2023, the fire department's goals include upgrading or replacing the fire department building, exploring additions of either a new pump truck or a ladder truck, and reviewing their options for adding full-time positions.

The Desloge Police Department also had a busy 2022, holding a recognition ceremony, adding a second K-9 unit named Bennie, and upgrading IT assets. Goals for 2023 include continued training and education for officers, evaluating the size of the police force, implementing an honor guard, and updating the police department’s building.

During 2022, the Parks and Recreation Department added a basketball court, added new scoreboards and improved the fields at Brightwell Park, and held a fall concert series. For 2023, the department plans to add a nine-hole disc golf course near the dog park, look at putting in new playground equipment near Pavilion 6, fix a restroom near the walking trail, and host a summer concert series.

Daffron took to the podium next, telling those in attendance that Jackson Street's improvements will happen by the end of the year. The project will widen the street, allowing for on-street parking, sidewalks, and lighting. She also confirmed the Roosevelt Street Project will start in the middle of April, although she warned the assembled crowd, there could be street closings as the progress ensues.

Crocker informed chamber members about various MoDOT projects coming down the pike within the next couple of years that may affect St. Francois County. A few of the projects include overlays, which extend the service life of existing asphalt, concrete, and composite pavements without reconstruction, improving safety for workers and roadway users. Projects would include U.S. 67 south of Highway 221, and Highway 32 from Highway OO to I-55 in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties.

In 2024, Crocker said, MoDOT will overlay from Farmington to Pilot Knob to improve the curves on Stono Hill, consolidating from five curves down to three.

Perhaps the most impactful updates and changes to Desloge will come in March 2025, Crocker said, when a roundabout wheel will be added to State Street, an estimated cost of $1.9 million. Crocker said he had been working with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission on their unfunded needs list, and determined the State Street signal needed to be addressed due to traffic backing up onto U.S. 67, an almost daily situation that creates a safety hazard.

“We took a look at that signal and determined the signal needed an upgrade,” said Crocker. “Then we took a look at the signal upgrades that we can make and determined that that wouldn’t work as well.”

After looking at traffic data and studies, and putting plans in an analysis program, it showed the roundabout with bypass lanes far outperformed the signal.

A public meeting will be scheduled soon regarding the roundabout issue. Crocker said they are working with the city right now to find a good spot for it.