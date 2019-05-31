{{featured_button_text}}
Desloge Chamber Golf Tournament

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce will host their 22nd Annual Golf Tournament on Monday. It's not too late to sign up for this event. 

 File photo

It’s still not too late to register to play a little golf on Monday.

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce will host their 22nd Annual Golf Tournament at the Terre Du Lac Golf and Country Club. Tee time is 10 a.m. and registration begins at 9:15 a.m. The tournament is a four-person scramble.

The early bird registration deadline has passed, but teams can still sign up for a fee of $325. Sponsors are still needed for the event as well so local businesses still have time to sign up to back a hole. Hole sponsors are $100 and the business receives an 18 by 24 sign on the golf course. Hole prizes are also needed and prizes for this should be a minimum of $25 each. Prizes are also needed for the general attendance bags.

The chamber would like to thank the sponsors they have already signed up that include Farmer’s – Dan Chapman Insurance Agency, Hanna Mahaney at American Family Insurance Desloge, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Brandon Penberthy, and State Rep. Mike Henderson.

A big thank you from the chamber goes out to Auto Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Farmington for their donation of a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

Individual hole prizes are $50 each and include longest drive, ladies’ longest drive, longest put, ladies’ longest put, and closest to the pin.

In addition to hole prizes there will also be a Yeti raffle sponsored by First State Community Bank, door prizes and games, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Registration forms for the tournament can be found on the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or by visiting the chamber office at 200 N. Lincoln Street in Desloge. Checks should be made payable to “Desloge Chamber of Commerce” and checks and registration forms should also be dropped off at the chamber office.

Individuals needing more information can contact the chamber at 573-431-3006 or by email at director@deslogechamber.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments