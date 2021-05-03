Desloge chamber hosting block party on Lincoln Street

Nothing says summer like a block party.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Street Event Center are teaming up to kick off the summer season with the Lincoln Street Block Party next Friday, May 7.
The event will be from 5-8:30 p.m. in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Lincoln Street from Oak to Chestnut.
“People are itching to get out and do something fun,” said Justin Wilkinson, chamber board secretary and owner of Mi Office on Lincoln Street. “We're wanting to offer fun activities for everybody be able to get out and do something.”
Sisters Holistic Co. is sponsoring the appearance of professional wrestler Trevor Murdoch, who is a Fredericktown native. The three-time WWE World Tag Team Champion and former NWA National Champion will be signing free autographs and meeting with fans.
Shannon Cox and Black Diamond will provide live music.
During the band’s breaks, there will be dance performances by O’Dell’s Dance Studio and Momentum Performing Arts.
There will be plenty of food and drink options. Local food trucks the Lunch Lady and Casey’s Cookin’ will be on site. North County Project Graduation will also be having a bbq. Plus there will be two beer gardens for the adults.
For the kids, there will be a large bounce house and slide, along with free face painting at the Apple Blossom Boutique and a bubble machine and hula hoops at American Heritage Abstract.
Sisters Holistic will also be hosting a sidewalk chalk drawing contest.
“We really want to see whole families there,” Wilkinson said. “We want to see kids and teenagers and adults there. We hope that we have something that's fun for the whole family.”
He said they are also hoping to get community members to come out and see the new businesses along Lincoln Street and the city as a whole.
“We've had several new businesses come into Desloge,” he added. “And we're hoping to get some people in and make them aware of those businesses.”
Many of the businesses will be open during the event, including Apple Blossom Boutique, Overflow Cakery, Lincoln Street Quilts, K and A Games, Mi Office, and Lincoln Street Healing and Massage.
Local vendors Mama Bear Designs and Momma Bear’s Trendy Tees will also be selling their wares.
The chamber is hoping this will become an annual event, so Wilkinson said there are open to suggestions and comments.
He has also asked that community members be patient with parking for the event.
“We will have a couple golf carts riding around, shuttling people that have to park a little bit farther out,” he added.
Sponsors for the event include: 573 Fitness, 5H Rentals, American Heritage Abstract, Apple Blossom Boutique/The Giving Tree, Belgrade State Bank Bryant Restoration, Cedarhurst Senior Living, City of Desloge, CS Design, Desloge Chamber of Commerce, Desloge McDonald’s, First State Community Bank, Fresh and Clean, Attorney Gary Matheny, Grand Rental/Party Plus, Henderson For Missouri, Lincoln Street Event Center, Lincoln Street Healing, Mi Office, Mill Valley Farms, Mineral Area Council on the Arts, New Era Bank, ODACS, Odell's Dance Studio, ReMax Best Choice, Signs Etc., Sisters Holistic, State Farm, Unico Bank, and Walmart of Desloge.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.