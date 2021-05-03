Desloge chamber hosting block party on Lincoln Street

For the kids, there will be a large bounce house and slide, along with free face painting at the Apple Blossom Boutique and a bubble machine and hula hoops at American Heritage Abstract.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sisters Holistic will also be hosting a sidewalk chalk drawing contest.

“We really want to see whole families there,” Wilkinson said. “We want to see kids and teenagers and adults there. We hope that we have something that's fun for the whole family.”

He said they are also hoping to get community members to come out and see the new businesses along Lincoln Street and the city as a whole.

“We've had several new businesses come into Desloge,” he added. “And we're hoping to get some people in and make them aware of those businesses.”

Many of the businesses will be open during the event, including Apple Blossom Boutique, Overflow Cakery, Lincoln Street Quilts, K and A Games, Mi Office, and Lincoln Street Healing and Massage.

Local vendors Mama Bear Designs and Momma Bear’s Trendy Tees will also be selling their wares.

The chamber is hoping this will become an annual event, so Wilkinson said there are open to suggestions and comments.