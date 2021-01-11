Desloge chamber offering program to reduce stress

Sitting at a desk all day can take a toll on your body and mind.

Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Henderson has some exercises that can help with that. The former physical education teacher’s Just Before the Next Breath program contains simple stretches and mindfulness moments that can be done right at your desk. She is offering to lead the program for chamber members via Zoom.

Henderson said the program takes only a handful of minutes and helps to clear one’s mind and provide a reboot for the day.

“It’s one simple gift the chamber can offer our members during a time we find ourselves behind a computer, at a desk, or working from home,” she said.

Last month, Henderson led the program for Mineral Area College employees over Zoom at lunchtime.

“I focus on trigger muscles, often causing neck and shoulder discomfort,” she explained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She guides them through 10 steps that take less than 15 minutes. According to Henderson, they help to prevent repetitive stress injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and joint stiffness.

But it’s not just about the stretches, the program focuses a lot on breathing exercises that help to clear the mind. That’s how it got its name.