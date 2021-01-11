Desloge chamber offering program to reduce stress

Sitting at a desk all day can take a toll on your body and mind.
Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Henderson has some exercises that can help with that. The former physical education teacher’s Just Before the Next Breath program contains simple stretches and mindfulness moments that can be done right at your desk. She is offering to lead the program for chamber members via Zoom.
Henderson said the program takes only a handful of minutes and helps to clear one’s mind and provide a reboot for the day.
“It’s one simple gift the chamber can offer our members during a time we find ourselves behind a computer, at a desk, or working from home,” she said.
Last month, Henderson led the program for Mineral Area College employees over Zoom at lunchtime.
“I focus on trigger muscles, often causing neck and shoulder discomfort,” she explained.
She guides them through 10 steps that take less than 15 minutes. According to Henderson, they help to prevent repetitive stress injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and joint stiffness.
But it’s not just about the stretches, the program focuses a lot on breathing exercises that help to clear the mind. That’s how it got its name.
“Whenever you breathe in and you breathe out, before you breathe in again, it's just before you start to breathe,” Henderson explained. “You'll catch a moment of silence. You'll hear your heartbeat, and then as you take air in, your energy is going to just flow. But when you catch that breath at the bottom, it's still. And it's so still that you can enjoy the moment.”
It is similar to the chair yoga program she started for students when she was a teacher at North County High School. She would also often lead it for teachers at the Delta Kappa Gamma conference. But she decided to change the name.
“I'd have many people coming thinking they're going to get some yoga,” she added. “They're really not. They're getting more Qigong breathing and they’re getting trigger muscles.”
For Henderson, this is a way she can help the business community.
“With this COVID shutdown, we have been trying to think of a way to reach people to give back instead of always asking for a donation,” she added. “With me being a physical education major, fitness coach, then in volleyball, this is one thing I can offer.”
