The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual trivia night on Friday at the Lincoln Street Event Center, located at 112 North Lincoln St. in Desloge.

After foregoing a theme last year due to weather and rescheduling issues, the themed aspect of the chamber-held trivia night returns. This year is "Mardi Gras."

Doors open for the event at 6 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Teams are $100 and can include up to eight players. Players can register online through the chamber website under the “Make a Payment” tab or by emailing Executive Director Cheri Henderson at Director@DeslogeChamber.com. This year’s master of ceremonies is Gary Ross. Ross was also the master of ceremonies for the 2022 trivia night.

This year's goal is to have 10 teams for the night, but Trivia Night Chairman Dakota Seabourne said more teams are welcome to sign up for the event. Last year, Seabourne said, there were 13 teams after a few dropped out due to weather.

“We would like to again have 10, but we welcome as many as we can get in there,” explained Seabourne. “It’s in Lincoln Street Event Center and there’s plenty of room. We could probably set up 20 tables if we had it.”

Throughout the event, Lou Lou’s Cakes will be selling chili and treats, but outside snacks and adult beverages are also welcome.

At past trivia nights, there had been silent auctions, but Seabourne said the chamber is instead opting for giveaways from local businesses.

Henderson said the annual event is one of the most important for the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.

“Mardi Gras Trivia is a Premier Investor-sponsored event, so it is important to us,” said Henderson, adding that the sponsors "make it extra special —top shelf table décor and truly a fun evening planned for everyone.”

Premier Investors of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce include the City of Desloge, Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank, CS Design, Belgrade State Bank, American Heritage Abstract, New Era Bank, Unico Bank, Bryant Restoration, Walmart, Desloge McDonald’s, Boyer Funeral Homes, Taylor Tax and Consulting, Cedarhurst Senior Living, and Vicky Crocker Realty.

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce meets at the Lincoln Street Event Center on the first Tuesday of each month at noon for its luncheons.