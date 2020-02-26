Desloge chamber to host trivia night

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Hawaiian-themed trivia night on Friday at the Lincoln Street Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.

It’s $15 per person or $100 for a team of eight. Pizza from Little Caesar’s is included in the price.

There will also be door prizes and silent auction items.

“We have a lot of fun items that were donated,” Executive Director Cheri Henderson said.

Teams can still sign up by calling the chamber office at 431-3006 or by emailing director@deslogechamber.com.

The event center is located at 112 N. Lincoln Street in Desloge.

Donated items include a Yeti cooler and a quilt valued between $800 and $1,000, Henderson said. The quilt will be a raffle prize. The items that have been donated are listed on the chamber’s Facebook page, along with the business who donated them.

Henderson said they are hoping to have 20 teams this year.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

