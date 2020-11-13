Desloge chili cook-off brings departments together

The Desloge City Hall chili cook-off is so competitive that, after City Administrator Dan Bryan was crowned the champion for the second straight year last Friday, many of the other contestants were calling for a recount.
Rumors were even flying that second-place winner Public Works Director Jason Harris used canned chili.
But it was all in good fun.
“First and foremost, it’s a time for us all to get together and fellowship,” said cook-off organizer and Parks and Rec Director Terry Cole. “That’s what we enjoy about it, but it is a competition. We’ve got the rivalry and bragging rights and all that, but it is a whole lot of fun.”
Cole was named the third-place winner.
There were eight contestants: Linda Simino, Stephanie Daffron, Tony Harrison, Heather Steinmetz, Paul Pilliard, Bryan, Harris, and Cole.
All of the city departments were represented in competition except for the police and fire department.
But Police Chief James Bullock reminded everyone that he brought one of the most important items: Fritos.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce organized the judges for the event. There were 10 judges from the community: Desloge Alderman David Shaw, Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour, UniTec Career Center Director Jeff Cauley, State Rep. Mike Henderson, Amanda Henderson, Kim Leftridge, Kelly Farkas, Gary Ross, Charlie Berry, and Martha Pritchett.
The chilis were judged in five categories: taste, aroma, color, texture, and after taste.
Bryan will once again have year-long bragging rights and the chili cook-off trophy in his office.
“Right now I think we can use something uplifting,” he said. “I'll speak for myself and say that it's gotten my mind off of a lot of things and I’ve really enjoyed the time that I’ve had today.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
