The Desloge City Hall chili cook-off is so competitive that, after City Administrator Dan Bryan was crowned the champion for the second straight year last Friday, many of the other contestants were calling for a recount.

Rumors were even flying that second-place winner Public Works Director Jason Harris used canned chili.

But it was all in good fun.

“First and foremost, it’s a time for us all to get together and fellowship,” said cook-off organizer and Parks and Rec Director Terry Cole. “That’s what we enjoy about it, but it is a competition. We’ve got the rivalry and bragging rights and all that, but it is a whole lot of fun.”

Cole was named the third-place winner.

There were eight contestants: Linda Simino, Stephanie Daffron, Tony Harrison, Heather Steinmetz, Paul Pilliard, Bryan, Harris, and Cole.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Desloge chili cook-off brings departments together Contestants in the chili cook-off were from left, Paul Pilliard, Terry Cole, Dan Bryan, Jason Harris, Stephanie Daffron, Linda Simino, and Hea…

All of the city departments were represented in competition except for the police and fire department.

But Police Chief James Bullock reminded everyone that he brought one of the most important items: Fritos.