Desloge hosting American Schutzhund Nationals this weekend

Area residents will have the opportunity to see some of the most obedient dogs in America for free this weekend as Desloge will host the American Schutzhund Nationals at the North County Middle School Friday through Sunday.

The American Schutzhund Nationals and Protection Tournament will be held at the North County Middle School, located at 406 East Chestnut Street. This is the first standalone National Championship by American Schutzhund.

This is not the first working dog competition the city has hosted. Last year, the city hosted the Working Dog Championships in the spring. In fact, it was the Working Dog Championships which helped bring Jakx to the department.

Larry Mosier has been involved in the sport for more than 12 years. Mosier had assisted in putting together previous events in the area, including the Working Dog Championships last year. Recently, Mosier had been reached by Joeri Veth with American Schutzhund wondering if Mosier could help relocate the event to the Parkland.

One of the benefits of hosting an event like this at the middle school is the layout of the school and the closeness to the city’s dog park.

“It is almost a near perfect layout to run a trial,” said Mosier.

Mosier explained how competitors can park at the parking lot near the dog park and enter the football field through a gate on one side, and once done competing, they can exit through the gate on a different side, meaning competitors will not cross paths.

Friday is field practice for the competitors. The actual competition will take place Saturday and Sunday. Dogs will go through a Behavior and Temperament Test, and all dogs must pass before being able to compete in the next level. Those who pass the Behavior and Temperament Test will be judged on article search or scent detection based on category, obedience, and protection.

The competition goes through three phases.

Phase A is scent detection, in which dogs and handlers will be evaluated on how quickly and accurately in detecting the scent of pseudo narcotics, including pseudo cocaine and heroin. Phase B is the evaluation of obedience.

Phase C focuses on protection work. This phase is divided into three sections: search and hold exercises, engagement with the helper, and controllability of the dog. The first section, search and hold, includes guarding, engagement with the helper includes fighting, pressure, grip and transition, while the controllability of the dog includes a focus on obedience and optimal handler-dog relationship.

In addition to receiving a pointed score for the protection routine, each dog participating will be given a courage, hardness, and fighting instinct rating. The evaluation serves the purpose of describing two general aspects of a dog’s character trait which are demonstrated throughout the third phase.

Courage describes the dog’s willingness to engage the helper during the exercises, while the hardness aspect describes the dog’s strength in its defense against the helper’s attacks and pressure. The rating allows for the chance to more carefully show a dog’s breeding suitability and character traits.

Currently, there are more than 30 participants signed up through the various events.

A majority of the dogs shown in the event typically tend to be German Shepherds, explained Mosier, but not all dogs are. Some of the dogs registered to participate include the German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Doberman, Dutch Shepherd, and even some pinscher breeds like the Doberman Pinscher and Donovan Pinscher. There is also a Rottweiler mix currently registered to participate.

The National Protection Tournament starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the top three dogs will receive a cash prize. In order to be eligible to participate in the protection portion, the owner of the dog must be a member in either the Protection Sports Association and/or the American Schutzhund, with dogs already titled in American Schutzhund or the Internationale Gebrauchshunde Prufüngsordnung (IGP) organization.

If the dogs are not titled, or are titled in a different sport, a video must be sent in to info@americanschuntzhundnationals.com consisting of the dog coming into a blind, and must do an escape bite, re-attack and a long bite to ensure the safety of helpers.

For updates and more information about the event, the website is Americanschutzhundnationals.com. There is also a Facebook page for the event under American Schutzhund Nationals + Protection Tournament where updates are posted.