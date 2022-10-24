Desloge library hosting Halloween event

The Desloge Library is having Halloween fun come a little bit early with their second annual trunk or treat, set for Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Desloge City Park.

The library said last year’s event had about 15 businesses, and between 300 and 400 trick-or-treaters, and they are expecting more this year. Right now, according to Librarian Misty Boyer, about 10 businesses have signed up. Boyer is hoping to have 24 on the day of the event. Businesses who are interested are able to sign up until the day of the event.

“We probably are a couple businesses ahead of where we were last year,” said Boyer.

While the weather last year was not cooperative, Boyer said last year’s turnout showed a lot of promise, and still managed to fit in plenty of children in the shortened time span. Boyer said as long as it is not raining during the event, the event will continue as planned. If it is raining during the trunk-or-treat, the event will be pushed to the next day at the same time.

The event will center around the main pavilion of the Desloge City Park, while the gazebo will have crafts, as well as snacks, for those in attendance. Boyer said most likely there should be three different Halloween-inspired crafts for children to participate in.

The area by the swimming pool and the flagpole will be blocked off during the time for business participants, while guests attending with children will have to park in the Desloge City Park.

The event is free to the public.

The library is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Along with the two Halloween events, the library hosts a weekly story time every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. from September through May, with children from birth to the age of 10 able to participate.