Desloge park adds wheelchair swing

A new wheelchair swing will be open to the public this weekend in Desloge City Park thanks to a few generous donors in the community.

The project has been about nine months in the making.

Last May, Desloge Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole and City Administrator Dan Bryan were watching students from North County’s Parkside Elementary School play in the park for a field day. They noticed a couple of boys in wheelchairs who were limited to just wheeling up and down the walking trail.

“There’s no reason why these two kids should be left out,” Bryan said. “It’s kind of what sparked the idea to bring in the wheelchair swing.”

Cole then reached out to members of the community to see if they could find any donors for the project and it didn’t take him long.

Reggie and Chelcy AuBuchon with Bryant Restoration donated the swing. Ben and Shelley Tracy with Complete Lawn Care donated the mulch surface. The other donors to the project were Vicky, Chuck and Dakotah Huff through the Carlei Huff Foundation and Tracy Rhodes with the Good Earth Montessori in Bonne Terre.

“We couldn’t have done this without them,” Cole said. “We are really appreciative of what they’ve done.”