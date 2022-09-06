Desloge PD holds first award banquet

Last month, the Desloge Police Department held its first police department awards banquet, where the department handed out a total of 37 awards to several officers.

Desloge Police Chief Jebo Bullock said the banquet was very well received as Desloge Mayor David Shaw, several Desloge aldermen, and members of the officers' families attended. He said there was a good number of people in attendance. Bullock believes nearly every officer received an award.

“It was a wonderful experience, lots of awards given going back in time,” said Shaw. The awards ranged from 1982 to the present time.

Shaw said the banquet was a heart-warming experience, seeing the officers awarded and listening to the stories of various acts done by members of the police department through time.

Bullock was presented by Shaw the Community Service Award, Police Life Saving Award, the Police Meritorious Service Award, and the Police Star Award with valor.

Bullock presented numerous awards to the rest of the department.

For the Community Service Award, Officers David Blankenship, Derek Orr, and Loralee King were recipients. Blankenship was also the recipient for the Officer of Year Award for the year of 2021. Recipients of the Police Distinguished Service Award included Officer Arledi Jones, Corporal Josh Crider, and Detective Sergeant Sean Roney. Recipients of the Police Life Saving Award include Officer Zerick Hahn, Crider with valor, Sergeant Dustin Cash with valor, and Roney.

The recipients of the Police Meritorious Service Award from the department include Jones with valor, Blankenship with valor, Orr with valor, and Roney with valor. Roney was also the recipient of the Police Star Award with valor.

While this is the first year for the banquet, Bullock said he is hoping to make this an annual tradition for the department.