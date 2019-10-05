{{featured_button_text}}
Desloge prepares for new dog park

The Desloge dog park is getting closer to opening, with concrete being poured for the sidewalk and installation of the fence coming soon. The park will be located at Walnut and Wilson streets. 

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

The makings for the dog park in Desloge are still underway, and Dan Bryan, city administrator of Desloge, is hopeful that the dog park will be ready for opening by the time fall weather really hits.

“It is really hard to put a target date on the opening because the dog park is donation based and community funded,” Bryan said.

A lot goes into building the dog park for the city and, with this particular dog park that is being built, an estimation of about $25,000 to $27,000 is needed.

Previously stated, the city wants their dog park to be different from other parks and some of the things included in the park will be agility equipment and separate divisions for small dogs and large dogs.

The city is in the process of establishing rules for the park and is in conversation about what those rules should be. Some examples would be that the owner of the pup will need to be present, owners will be required to pick up after their dogs, pups will need to be up to date with shots and vaccinations and etc.

Once the dog park is officially opened a full set of rules will be on display at the park.

City officials previously stated that they want to promote more outdoor recreation with a focus on family and community.

In the building process the agility equipment has been built and painted royal blue to keep the color of Desloge in play, the concrete was poured on Oct. 2 and the next step will be installing the fencing which will be black vinyl.

If anyone is interested in donating towards this project for the community, donations can be accepted at Desloge City Hall.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

