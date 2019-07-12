After entering a new budget year, combined with the passage of Prop P in April, the city of Desloge was able to fund promotions in the police department that have been long overdue.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said that he is pleased that the four officers who received promotions on Monday night have stuck it out with the city.
“These promotions are much deserved and we are pleased to be able to finally do this,” said Bullock.
Bullock said that he wished to express his sincere thanks to the citizens of Desloge for the passage of Prop P to boost public safety.
“We are now able to get our officers caught up to some of the towns around us and we don’t have to worry as much about them leaving to make more money,” said Bullock.
The first promotion of the evening was Officer Brad Judge who became a corporal. Cpl. Judge is a 13-year veteran of the department. Judge serves as the department's K-9 Unit handler and spends a great deal of time working with K-9 Officer Scuby.
An 18-year veteran of the police department, Officer Joseph Carducci, was also promoted to corporal. Carducci is from Desloge and serves as the department’s evidence officer, making sure all evidence is appropriately marked, bagged, and stored, and also does field training for the department.
“Thank you to the community for your support and the city for being behind the department,” said Carducci, “I would also like to thank Chief Bullock for his confidence.”
Already a corporal and having served the city of Desloge for 17 years, Cpl. Dustin Cash was promoted to sergeant. Sgt. Cash serves as the night shift supervisor for the department. Cash is originally from Illinois and moved to Missouri after two years of college for criminal justice. Cash graduated from Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Acamdey in 2001.
“I am honored to be promoted to sergeant and I love the city of Desloge,” said Cash, “I am so happy that the citizens of Desloge voted for Prop P so that the police and fire departments can do some much needed and well-deserved things.”
The final promotion was given to Cpl. Sean Roney. Roney, a 15-year veteran of the police department, has now been promoted to detective sergeant. Roney serves as UCR Reporting System Network administrator and spends a great deal of time approving incident reports from officers.
Roney has an Associate’s Degree in criminal justice as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice/psychology. Roney said that these promotions will allow for the workload within the department to be more evenly distributed.
“I would like to thank the city for voting for Prop P because it has provided a much needed boost for the policing of Desloge,” said Roney.
Mayor David Kater congratulated the officers on their promotions and said that he was very pleased that the city was finally able to do this after all these years. Kater also said that in the next month the city will be addressing some new ideas for the fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.