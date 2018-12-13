Try 1 month for 99¢

Voters of Desloge will decide on Proposition P, a sales tax increase to be included on the April ballot.

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night, aldermen unanimously approved a ballot issue for Proposition P, a one-half of 1 percent sales tax increase to be used for public safety. City Administrator Dan Bryan, said “the tax will generate approximately $430,000 in annual revenue."

Funding generated from Proposition P would help support the police and fire departments. It will put the city in a position to hire more police officers, buy new police vehicles, and additional equipment for the police department.

The fire department would also benefit with additional equipment, vehicles, and the much-needed replacement of the tanker truck which is used in Desloge and for mutual aid in surrounding communities and counties. 

The current tax rate for Desloge is 8.85 percent and the new tax, if approved by voters, would be 9.35 percent. Officials said this is comparable to the neighboring city of Park Hills, which currently sits at 9.1 percent.

In other business, the council approved a resolution for “limited duty.” This will allow employees who are out of work for medical procedures or injuries to return to work sooner on a limited duty basis. This will help employees to not have to use as much leave or take time that could potentially be unpaid. For example, if a police officer is injured, rather than being required to remain on leave, he can perform other duties on a limited basis. These duties could include office work such as filing, working on reports, and answering phones. 

The Highway 8/Desloge Drive construction officially began on Monday. The project’s estimated completion date is December 2019, although the city administrator has hopes it will be completed as soon as October.

Also during the meeting, Ward 1 Alderman Jason Loughary announced that he will resign his position effective Dec. 31, as he will be moving out of his current ward and will be unable to fulfill his duties.

An audit report was given by Abby Sowatsky of Hochschild, Bloom & Co. LLP. The audit was clean and no recommendations were made.

John Wigger was recognized with a proclamation by Mayor David Kater for his dedication, service, and contributions to the city, including his local business, Hawthorne Forge LLC., his craft talent, and for his plans to join The Reckoning International in Uganda to help those in poverty obtain training and tools. He recently appeared on "Forged in Fire."

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

