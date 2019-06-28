The Desloge Board of Aldermen met on Monday night to revisit the subject of water rate increases.
During the meeting, the board voted to revoke the previously enacted changes that were approved on June 10 and issue a new set of rate increases that would be more uniform.
The previous rate increase from June 10 only included residential customers and the board felt this was an unfair approach to raising rates to bring the water department toward self-sufficiency.
At the June 10 meeting, the urgency of the need for an increase was discussed by the aldermen and newly-hired Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard. City Administrator Dan Bryan said that the idea behind the water company when it initially started was that it would be self-sufficient.
Mayor David Kater said the city knew they would have to assist in funding the department for the first several years but felt, along with several of the aldermen, it was time the department moved more toward self-sufficiency.
Bryan reported to the board that in the current fiscal year the city has provided $320,000 to the water department out of the general fund to enable the department to operate.
“This amount of money could have been used on various other projects in the city such as additional street improvements,” said Bryan.
Pilliard told the board that in order for the water department to break even, the charge would have to be $10.98 per 1,000 gallons. Alderman David Shaw said that he was hesitant to go that much all at one time since the current rate is $5.44 per 1,000 gallons.
At the June 10 meeting, the first issue the board took up was to raise the minimum bill amount by $5 meaning that regardless of use, the lowest water bill a citizen can receive will be at the $15 mark. In addition, the board approved a raise in water rates of $2.50 per 1,000 gallons used, making the new rate $7.94 per thousand gallons used including the sewer rate. The average customer could expect to see a $10 per month increase based on these numbers.
On Monday, the board voted to approve a more uniform schedule of water rates. The first item was to increase the water minimum 25% across the board (meaning all customers will see this increase). All water rates will still be raised $2.50 per thousand gallons used, making the new rate $5.77 per thousand gallons for all customers.
Kater said that he was happy that the citizens of Desloge have accepted the water rate increases so willingly.
“I have not had any calls for me to discuss the increase in rates and I’m very happy about that,” said Kater. “Most cities would get a lot of complaints in this situation and I’m glad to see we have such amazing, civic-minded citizens in our great city.”
Desloge still remains on the lower end for consumption rates even after the increases. The city of Park Hills is currently at a rate of $5.19 per 1,000 gallons including water and sewer and has a minimum monthly amount of $13 total for water and sewer.
Bonne Terre charges $7.72 per thousand gallons for up to 2,000 gallons and then $3.87 per 1,000 gallons above 2,000 for water usage and the minimum sewer charge is $13.81 up to 1,000 gallons and then $4.90 per 1,000 gallons over one thousand. This would make Bonne Terre’s rate $21.53 for 1,000 gallons and then $8.77 per thousand gallons after 1,000 gallons of usage.
The city of Bismarck uses a flat rate system for residents in the city limits at a rate of $15.25 for water and $16.76 for sewer making the city’s water cost a total of $32.01 regardless of usage. The city of Leadwood also charges a flat rate and residential customers pay a base bill of $93.68 per month while businesses pay a base of $102.51 per month.
