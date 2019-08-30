{{featured_button_text}}

The annual four-day Desloge Labor Day Picnic celebration is underway.

The event kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with the carnival opening and live music. "All you can ride" wristbands are available at the picnic for $15. No pets are allowed. 

On Saturday, things kicked off with the 5K/1-mile walk in the park. Carnival rides and the beer garden open up at 11 a.m. That's when the Turner Chevrolet car and truck show also begins. At noon, Bill Scott will perform, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Hunter Hathcoat. After an hour intermission, Black Diamond takes the gazebo at 5 p.m., followed by Crystal and the Bone Shakers at 8 p.m. There will also be a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m.

Sunday starts the day with church services by Three Crosses Cowboy Church at 10 a.m. at the gazebo. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkland Cycle Servants put on a motorcycle show, and the beer garden and margarita hours open again. The washers tournament starts at 1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., music begins with the Ficken-Harneds Band, followed by Route 67 and Johnathan Braddy Band. At 8:30 p.m., the movie “The Greatest Showman” will be shown.

Labor Day has the picnic grounds opening at 7 a.m., which is also the beginning of the parade lineup behind the middle school. At 9 a.m., the parade makes its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.

The beer garden and margarita hours begin at 10 a.m., as well as the Missouri Child Identification Program, hosted by Leadwood Masonic Lodge. A flag-raising ceremony at the gazebo begins at 11 a.m., as does the antique tractor show by Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club. A turtle race starts at noon and at 12:30 p.m., gazebo entertainment will be Borderline. At 1 p.m., the public will have a chance to find money in a haystack.

