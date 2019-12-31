{{featured_button_text}}
Desloge Drive Official Street Dedication

The residents of Desloge can rest easy knowing that the construction along Desloge Drive is finished. An official street dedication event will take place on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the completion of this year-long project.

 file photo

After a year of construction that the city of Desloge has undergone along Desloge Drive, the official dedication of the street is taking place on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. without any construction markers in sight.

There have been a couple of baby-step gatherings, like the Glow Walk back in November to celebrate the progress and improvement along Desloge Drive.

However, at these previous events, there were still a few “finishing touches” that needed to be done along the street.

All these finishing touches have been completed and Desloge Drive is looking “better than ever."

Previously, City Administrator Dan Bryan explained the motivation behind improving one of the main streets in the city.

“That’s [Desloge Drive] the main avenue from U.S. 67 to Highway 8 heading to Potosi, and it gets a lot of traffic,” said Bryan.

“People that are driving through town can see what Desloge is about, and I think it is going to be a good standard for what we’re trying to do as a city and what kind of people live and work in this town,” continued Bryan.

NB West and Cochran Engineering have been the two companies that the city of Desloge has partnered with for this project, and Bryan commented that the workmanship has been “top notch."

The construction along Desloge Drive has been done from the intersection for Highway 8 to Old Bonne Terre Road.

It is easy for individuals to look and see only the new streetlights and sidewalks as an improvement and even easier to wonder why it took 12 months to make these changes.

However, a few months ago Bryan explained that there has been a lot of underground work which takes up a lot of time.

Bryan went on to explain how the underground infrastructure work that took place was necessary to improve the city.

At the beginning of the project Bryan had stated that the construction project may be a headache for residents of Desloge.

“But if everyone will just be patient with us and the process, and know that when it is done it will be a beautiful thing," he said. "It will be such an improvement for this main sector while driving through Desloge.”

Bryan has previously mentioned that there are plans being established to improve other parts of the city in a similar manner with what was done on Desloge Drive.

But for now, it is a wrap on the Desloge Drive project.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments