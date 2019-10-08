Desloge street project nearing completion

For the last 10 to 11 months the city of Desloge has been vigorously working on updating its streets, including one of its main thoroughfares, Desloge Drive. It seems as if the construction is nearing the finish line.
Last December the city began its street improvement initiative. Construction has continued at a steady pace since then. Desloge has been working with N.B. West Contracting Company throughout the project.
When the improvements began, N.B. West was given a one-year time frame to complete the construction work, beginning in December 2018 and lasting until Dec. 4, 2019. However, according to City Administrator Dan Bryan, the project is ahead of schedule, and the city is anticipating the work to be completed by Oct. 31.
Bryan said Monday that the milling of the old roads begins today, with asphalt work estimated to last from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.
Due to the asphalt work that will be taking place on Desloge Drive, Bryan said, he wanted to make Desloge residents and people traveling through the city that road will be closed throughout this process, and many of the side streets will not be accessible.
Bryan advises everyone to be aware of which streets are closed. He encourages everyone to travel east to west throughout Desloge and to use Oak Street and Chestnut Street as alternative routes.
“The main purpose of undergoing construction on the streets was to improve the infrastructure of these streets which is something that a lot of people do not see,” Bryan said. “Improving the infrastructure of the streets will help with storm drainage and other matters in relation to that.”
“In addition to this, we also undertook building curbs to aid storm drainage and building the sidewalks to make the city a more walk-able place for individuals.”
This project for the city has been powered by the TIF fund, and the project is “hitting the last stretch” according to Bryan.
There are some housekeeping construction matters with the streets that have been “set aside” throughout the construction process in order to save some work projects that can be worked in alongside the asphalt work. The city has every intention of making sure these things are completed, Bryan said.
In the next few weeks, the city’s goal is to finish up all the loose ends of the construction project and have the streets that have been undergoing construction for months be available for normal and everyday use.
