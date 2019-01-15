The city of Desloge is currently working on a project that will expand their Parks and Recreation Department.
Brightwell Park, a sports complex located on the southeast edge of town, is the main focus of the new development. According to the city’s Facebook page, plans are under way to make Brightwell comparable to the Desloge Park, located on the opposite end of town.
City Administrator Dan Bryan reports that there are several different designs for the park and that the city wants their dog park to be different from other dog parks. The plan is for the park to have several pieces of agility equipment, a watering station, benches, and divisions for small dogs and large dogs based on weight.
Bryan states that the city doesn’t want this park to mimic other dog parks. Officials want this park to be different. The plan is to get the most out of the money they have available.
Citizens are already able to walk along a concrete trail that connects Desloge Park and Brightwell Park. The plan is for the dog park to be located off of the Walnut Street trail next to the new playground.
"This location was chosen because it already has a parking lot and is next to the playground," Bryan said. "When mom and dad bring their kids and fur babies to the park, the kids can go to the playground, the fur babies can go to the dog park, and mom and dad can watch it all from one location. In this situation, everybody wins and has fun.”
City officials state that they want to promote more outdoor recreation with a focus on family and community. The park, according to officials, will also be ADA compliant.
According to officials, many people from surrounding communities already utilize both parks and having a dog park available will only boost that traffic from other communities.
Bryan said the dog park is going to be funded by investors that they hope will include private individuals, businesses, and organizations in the community. Anyone interested in becoming an investor in the dog park can contact city hall at 573-431-3700.
“At this point no general fund dollars have been used for the project and it is our plan to keep it that way,” said Bryan.
The target completion date for the dog park project is June 30.
