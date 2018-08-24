Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Desloge to hold Doggie Swim
Desloge Parks and Recreation will hold an end of swim season Doggie Swim from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the city pool in City Park.

The event is being held to raise funds for the Desloge Police Department K-9 unit and the proposed city dog park.

"We're holding it on the last Monday before Labor Day," said Terry Cole, Parks and Recreation director. "The last day for regular swimming at the pool will be Aug. 26. We thought a doggie swim would help raise funds for our police department and doggie park before we drain the pool."

According to Cole, there will be no charge for taking part in the doggie swim, but donations are requested.

"Just bring your canines and help us by making a donation," he said. "Make sure your dog is friendly with other dogs and that it is up-to-date with its vaccinations. Be ready to provide proof if requested."

For information call Cole at 573-430-4981 or City Hall at 573-431-3700.

