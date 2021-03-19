Desloge VFW to host chili cook-off fundraiser

The Desloge VFW Post 2426 will have its annual chili cook-off on Sunday.

There will also be a flea market/yard sale on Saturday and Sunday at the hall, 366 West Oak St.

Both are fundraisers for the Veteran Service Officer Program.

“The VFW established the Veteran Service Officer Program in order to help veterans get their benefits,” said Shirley Brinkley, a member of the VFW. “That's what this is all about.”

To enter your chili, bring it to the clubroom at 11 a.m. with a $10 entry fee. Judging will be done at 11:30 a.m.

“If you're not a chili maker and you like to eat chili, for $5, you can be a judge,” Brinkley said.

First place will win $75, second place $50, and third place $25.

The flea market/yard sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Brinkley said it’s supposed to be sunny and 60 degrees this weekend.

“We should have a pretty good crowd,” she added. “I know people are ready for yard sales. Spring is sprung, right?”

There will be also be several nice gift baskets for raffle, she said.