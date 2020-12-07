Desloge welcomes Santa after festive Jingle Bell Run

Christmas spirit was on full display Saturday in Desloge.
The day started with runners dressed like Santa, elves and reindeers crossing the finish line in the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and continued with Santa Claus riding through the streets on a vintage Desloge firetruck, greeting his adoring fans.
The Santa Parade, organized by the Desloge Library Board, took the place of Christmas in the Park, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The parade started at Christine’s Café on the corner of Chestnut and State streets, continued down Chestnut to Lincoln Street and ended at the firehouse. Santa's elves handed out treat bags, candy canes and snack cakes along the route.
“We had the perfect weather for it -- a beautiful sunny day,” Parks and Recreation Director Terry Cole said. “There was a lot of enthusiasm with all the kids, all the crowd, and of course, all of our helpers. We can't do anything without our help here.”
Cole said he especially appreciates librarian Misty Boyer, who organized most of the parade, all of the library board members who helped out and all of the volunteers, including his wife, Nancy, and a lot of Boyer’s family. And, of course, he appreciates Santa.
“We can't do anything without Santa Claus,” he added. “It’s good that he was available today to help out.”
Cole is hoping to incorporate the Santa Parade next year with Christmas in the Park.
Because the parade is a throwback to Christmas past, it was only appropriate that Santa would ride in on a vintage fire truck.
Before Christmas in the Park, Fire Department Chief Larry Gremminger said the firemen used to go out to his uncle’s farm, cut down a tree and put it up near where Johnny’s Barber Shop is now. Then they would get put together bags with candy, along with an apple and an orange from Proffer’s Produce, for the kids.
“They did Santa Claus right there every year,” he added. “And then later on as things built up, it became what (Christmas in the Park) is.”
He said his dad was a part of the department when the truck used in the parade was new in 1968. He said they love to get the truck out in the community for events like this.
“We had gotten rid of the truck for a while, sold it to Wolf Creek,” he said. “And we ended up doing some trading with them to get the thing back here because it was just of sentimental value, not just to me, but to everybody. Firemen are that way, traditional and sentimental.”
Gremminger’s grandson rode along in the truck as he drove it in the parade.
Support Local Journalism
“My grandson was amazed at the amount of people that were out,” he said. “A lot of families came out and I was glad to see it because I think people need it right now.”
Mayor David Kater agreed.
“All the people out on the side of the streets, that was amazing,” he said.
He echoed Cole’s appreciation for the library staff and the library board and expressed how proud he was of them for putting the parade together after making the tough decision to cancel the park festivities.
“I'm just glad it didn't get canceled,” he said. “When they cancelled something, they actually put something in place. Everything's getting canceled right now.”
Even though Desloge kids didn’t get to chat with Santa in the park this year, Kater, who has a working relationship with the big guy, wanted to assure them Santa will still get their wish lists. He recommended writing a letter and dropping it off at the post office or city hall where they will make sure Santa gets it.
“We'll go back to the old-fashioned way, with all this social distancing and whatever else,” he added.
Santa was also represented at Saturday morning’s Jingle Bell Run/Walk, organized by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.
Jan Hawkins, dressed as St. Nick, ran the 5K with her chocolate Labrador/reindeer who donned a festive Christmas sweater. She took home the top prize for most festive attire and it didn’t slow her down as she won the third-place medal in her age division.
Lisa Umfleet, dressed as an elf, and Lisa Hammack, dressed as a Christmas tree, won the other prizes for festive attire. They also both medaled in their age divisions.
There were about 80 runners and walkers who participated in the 5K run and 1-mile walk that started and ended at Desloge City Hall. Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age division. The Cape Girardeau Road Runners timed the event.
Farmington student Ryder Hunt was first overall in the 5K with a personal best of 16:59. Emily Harris was the top female finisher.
Desloge Chamber Board of Directors Vice President Kelly Farkas said the event was a success as there were a lot more participants than last year.
“I think that, given the circumstances, we had a really great turnout and crowd and a good time,” she said.
Farkas said the event is a fun run with tons of holiday spirit.
“It's not a stressful run,” she said. “And everybody's welcome to participate. We have dogs. We have children's strollers. We have older participants, walkers, competitive runners, casual runners. It's really just for everyone”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.