Desloge welcomes Santa after festive Jingle Bell Run

Cole is hoping to incorporate the Santa Parade next year with Christmas in the Park.

Because the parade is a throwback to Christmas past, it was only appropriate that Santa would ride in on a vintage fire truck.

Before Christmas in the Park, Fire Department Chief Larry Gremminger said the firemen used to go out to his uncle’s farm, cut down a tree and put it up near where Johnny’s Barber Shop is now. Then they would get put together bags with candy, along with an apple and an orange from Proffer’s Produce, for the kids.

“They did Santa Claus right there every year,” he added. “And then later on as things built up, it became what (Christmas in the Park) is.”

He said his dad was a part of the department when the truck used in the parade was new in 1968. He said they love to get the truck out in the community for events like this.

“We had gotten rid of the truck for a while, sold it to Wolf Creek,” he said. “And we ended up doing some trading with them to get the thing back here because it was just of sentimental value, not just to me, but to everybody. Firemen are that way, traditional and sentimental.”

Gremminger’s grandson rode along in the truck as he drove it in the parade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}