Desloge woman receives 'gift of life'

Meyer’s husband did stay at a hotel to be closer to her, Gray said.

The first few days after the transplant, Meyer was afraid her body was rejecting the new kidney because she was so sick. But that was just a reaction to the anesthesia.

That’s under control now and she’s back home and feeling incredible.

“It’s like someone has flipped a switch and given me all of my energy back,” Meyer explained.

Because she’s feeling so much better, Gray said, it’s hard to get Meyer to remember she’s supposed to be resting and recovering right now.

“It's good to see her feeling good,” Gray said. “It's a miracle. We're blessed.”

Meyer and her family are eternally grateful to the donor and his family. They don’t know anything about him yet. They’ve been asked to observe a three-month grieving window before trying to contact the family. Gray said they kept him on life support for a few extra days so he could donate.