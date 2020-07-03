Desloge woman receives 'gift of life'

Desloge resident Jamie Meyer got good news and bad news on June 12.
She received a call from Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis that they had a kidney for her. At the same time, her air conditioning unit went out.
Of course, the AC unit would have to wait.
Meyer, 41, made the trip to the hospital only to find out that she was the backup candidate for the kidney. They told her she could go home on June 14 if she hadn’t heard anything. At 10:30 p.m. the night before, the doctors informed her that the kidney was slotted for her.
The next day, as she puts it, she received the gift of life.
“There is no greater gift than the gift of life and now I get a second chance,” Meyer said.
Meyer has been in kidney failure for the past five years and on dialysis and the transplant list for two and a half years. According to Meyer’s sister, Carla Gray, their parents are deceased and they had no living donor.
“She was down to 3% use of her kidneys,” Gray said. “Things were looking pretty grim.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Meyer had to be at the hospital alone.
“She couldn’t even have something there with her, so she was terrified,” Gray said.
Meyer’s husband did stay at a hotel to be closer to her, Gray said.
The first few days after the transplant, Meyer was afraid her body was rejecting the new kidney because she was so sick. But that was just a reaction to the anesthesia.
That’s under control now and she’s back home and feeling incredible.
“It’s like someone has flipped a switch and given me all of my energy back,” Meyer explained.
Because she’s feeling so much better, Gray said, it’s hard to get Meyer to remember she’s supposed to be resting and recovering right now.
“It's good to see her feeling good,” Gray said. “It's a miracle. We're blessed.”
Meyer and her family are eternally grateful to the donor and his family. They don’t know anything about him yet. They’ve been asked to observe a three-month grieving window before trying to contact the family. Gray said they kept him on life support for a few extra days so he could donate.
“They say, next year this time, I’ll be living life like before I was sick,” Meyer said. “I’ll get my life back. I would really like to thank the family for donating his organs because the gift of life is something that you just can’t get. If I had a message to give to anybody, donate organs … because it is worth it and it pays off."
Meyer has been encouraged by how the community has rallied around her. From her family and friends bringing meals to people who don’t even really know her praying for her.
“It’s the most remarkable thing I’ve ever seen,” Meyer added.
This year hasn’t been easy for Meyer and her family. Her husband, who works seasonally nationwide, decided to take an earlier lay-off in the spring and stay home because he didn’t want to risk bringing home COVID-19 to his wife.
“He was more worried about my health than he was about making bills and stuff,” Meyer said.
They are also raising their 5-year-old granddaughter.
And now their air conditioner is out and it will cost $3,200 for a new unit. It couldn’t have come at a worse time, Gray said.
“She's just a really great person,” Gray said. “She's raised her kids. Now she’s raising her granddaughter. She just doesn't deserve all the bad things … She just doesn't deserve the hand she’s been dealt.”
Meyer does have a window unit in her room to help cool things down a little until they can afford to get it replaced. But Gray is worried the heat will affect her recovery, so she is hoping the community will once again rally around Meyer.
The family has set up the Jamie Meyer benefit fund at First State Community Bank. Donations can be made at any First State Bank branch.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
