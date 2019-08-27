Recently there has been a lot of apparent misunderstanding about the retirement of St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.
Bullock wants to clarify that he has mulled over the idea, but definitely has not yet decided on retiring at the end of this term of office in 2020. First elected in November of 1992, he is serving his seventh term.
“I have not committed to retiring yet,” he said Tuesday morning. “I’m kind of planning on this being my last term. But we have not been for sure that that’s what we are going to do. There’s still a lot of time between now and the filing date for the sheriff’s office here in St. Francois County, it’s not until February and runs through March. A lot of things could happen between now and then.”
According to Bullock, he and his wife, Marie, have discussed the idea of retiring, but there are several factors involved in how and when he makes a final decision. One of the reasons he might have for staying on is the encouragement of his peers in the state.
“The Missouri State Sheriffs Association and some of the other sheriffs have said ‘hey you’re kind of the old-timer here, what are you doing leaving us?’ I’m a zone leader for the state of Missouri and on different committees. They are also pushing me to stay.”
Bullock said he has fielded an immense amount of calls over the last few days in the assumption that he has made a final decision about retirement. This followed local radio stations' announcement of his retirement last week.
“I had a lot of concerns from employees, family members and citizens of St. Francois County have contacted me and said they didn’t know that 'you were going to retire' due to some headlines and some social media that has gotten out there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.