Sheriff Bullock unclear about retirement

Sheriff Dan Bullock is still deciding whether this term will be his last term as sheriff. He has held the office since 1993.

 File photo

Recently there has been a lot of apparent misunderstanding about the retirement of St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.

Bullock wants to clarify that he has mulled over the idea, but definitely has not yet decided on retiring at the end of this term of office in 2020. First elected in November of 1992, he is serving his seventh term.

“I have not committed to retiring yet,” he said Tuesday morning. “I’m kind of planning on this being my last term. But we have not been for sure that that’s what we are going to do. There’s still a lot of time between now and the filing date for the sheriff’s office here in St. Francois County, it’s not until February and runs through March. A lot of things could happen between now and then.”

According to Bullock, he and his wife, Marie, have discussed the idea of retiring, but there are several factors involved in how and when he makes a final decision. One of the reasons he might have for staying on is the encouragement of his peers in the state.

“The Missouri State Sheriffs Association and some of the other sheriffs have said ‘hey you’re kind of the old-timer here, what are you doing leaving us?’ I’m a zone leader for the state of Missouri and on different committees. They are also pushing me to stay.”

Bullock said he has fielded an immense amount of calls over the last few days in the assumption that he has made a final decision about retirement. This followed local radio stations' announcement of his retirement last week. 

“I had a lot of concerns from employees, family members and citizens of St. Francois County have contacted me and said they didn’t know that 'you were going to retire' due to some headlines and some social media that has gotten out there.”

