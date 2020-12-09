Devotional book offers 'nuggets' from the Bible

“The Lord impressed on me to read Isaiah 66. It says that we should literally suck at the breast of God and be comforted and receive everything we need. I was breastfeeding my baby and God said, ‘You know, everything that he needs is coming from you right now.' The doctors had told me no cereal, no fruit, nothing — just the breast milk. It’s so thin, I thought, ‘How can this be?’ Just as that baby was receiving from me everything he needed, we as children of God, receive everything we need from him.”

Coulter noted that the book doesn’t contain stories she hurriedly put together. Instead, they come from the many years she has spent meditating on God’s word and teaching those truths to others.

“I just began to put them together,” Coulter said. “Since some of them were very old, I brought them up to date. Things change as we learn more.”

“Nuggets From the Gold Mine” also offers an update on her son, Cody, who was in prison at the time “Your Rose Will Bloom Again” was published in 2016.

“I had written in the book that the Lord had spoken to him while in prison and washed him clean,” she said. “He got out almost two-and-a-half years ago and he is here preaching. He has a group for drug addicts, and he works in a rehab center. He is just doing awesome.”