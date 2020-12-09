Devotional book offers 'nuggets' from the Bible

A Park Hills pastor has written a new book of spiritual truths the author says she has learned through her personal walk with Christ.
Geri Coulter, co-pastor along with her husband Clifton of Grace Family Outreach, released “Nuggets From the Gold Mine” back in June. She had planned to promote the book when it was released but her husband had to undergo emergency brain surgery and then she contracted the coronavirus in August.
Coulter’s awareness of life’s ups and downs may be why this book may speak to readers who don’t normally pick up and read books on the Christian walk. It’s obvious from the very first chapter that she didn’t write the book from the viewpoint of a perfect Christian who has lived a perfect life. Coulter and her husband have experienced both joys and heartaches. Some might say the stories she shares in “Nuggets From the Gold Mine” are the real deal.
“About 20 years ago, I just started noticing things that I wasn’t hearing other preachers preach,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is so good,’ and so I would take notes and stuff. Because the Bible is the gold mine, I felt like I was pulling these nuggets out of a gold mine and so God gave me the title all that time ago.”
While her previous book, “Your Rose Will Bloom Again,” was Coulter’s spiritual biography, the new book is perfect to use for Bible studies and daily devotions.
“It doesn’t flow like a story," she said. "Each chapter is a separate study — a separate revelation that God gave to me that I thought were powerful things," she said. "For example, I had heard for years that we need to get ‘the word’ from our head down into our heart.
“One day my husband said to me, ‘Geri, that’s not right because when we get saved, everything comes into our heart. When we receive Jesus, we receive all of ‘the word,’ all of the counsel of God — everything comes in through our heart. Then we spend the rest of our life understanding that and getting it from our heart to our head because our head is the problem. I thought that was so good! I’ve had a lot of compliments on that one.”
According to Coulter, years ago God gave her a unique revelation of the “mother heart” of God while she was nursing her baby.
“I had Cody when I was 40,” she said. “I didn’t breast feed the others or have them naturally. Well, I had Cody natural and one morning when he was about six weeks old, I was sitting in front of my fireplace rocking and nursing the baby. I wasn’t praying or being spiritual, nothing… and all of a sudden, I heard ‘I’m El Shaddai, the Lord.’ We had been singing about El Shaddai in church at that time — that was 32 years ago — about how he’s ‘the all-breasted one,’ but I never connected God, ‘the all-breasted one,’ with a breast that you would nurse from.
“The Lord impressed on me to read Isaiah 66. It says that we should literally suck at the breast of God and be comforted and receive everything we need. I was breastfeeding my baby and God said, ‘You know, everything that he needs is coming from you right now.' The doctors had told me no cereal, no fruit, nothing — just the breast milk. It’s so thin, I thought, ‘How can this be?’ Just as that baby was receiving from me everything he needed, we as children of God, receive everything we need from him.”
Coulter noted that the book doesn’t contain stories she hurriedly put together. Instead, they come from the many years she has spent meditating on God’s word and teaching those truths to others.
“I just began to put them together,” Coulter said. “Since some of them were very old, I brought them up to date. Things change as we learn more.”
“Nuggets From the Gold Mine” also offers an update on her son, Cody, who was in prison at the time “Your Rose Will Bloom Again” was published in 2016.
“I had written in the book that the Lord had spoken to him while in prison and washed him clean,” she said. “He got out almost two-and-a-half years ago and he is here preaching. He has a group for drug addicts, and he works in a rehab center. He is just doing awesome.”
Coulter believes it is vital that Christians know who they are in Christ.
“The Lord gave me a real neat analogy about identity and understanding that we are the righteousness of God,” she said. “We are these things and people don’t know that.”
Asked who she wrote her latest book for, Coulter said, “Anybody! Christians will love it, but my friends are giving this to their relatives who aren’t even Christians and they like the book. You can get ‘saved’ in this book. You can learn God’s principles on a lot of different subjects — and they work!”
“Nuggets From The Gold Mine” can be purchased directly from Coulter by calling Grace Family Outreach at 573-330-8451. It is also available from Amazon.com, as well as other online and brick and mortar bookstores.
