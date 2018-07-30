The St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds Office has received a second grant for the digitizing of the county’s old and rapidly-fading deed books.
The state of Missouri is now requiring counties to move the content of their deed books containing documents of transactions, deeds of trusts, warranty deeds, quick claims and easements to 35-millimeter film for archival purposes.
The county’s recorder of deeds, Steve Grider, pointed out that many people don’t realize the importance of preserving and protecting the documents bound in the deed books.
"Without these records, title companies can't do searches, and if they can't do that, the banks can't lend money to people to buy homes and stuff," he said. "All these things are tied into the records."
In February a three-person team set up at the county courthouse annex to scan and digitized 60 of the county’s books over a period of three days.
"The documents in the old deed books are negatives, so they have a black background with white letters," Grider said. "They were done on a photostatic machine and all of the content will deteriorate over time. What we did in February and will hopefully be doing by this December is scan each page and then reverse it, so it will then be black print on a white background instead.
"The team produced an image and then we got digital film off that. Now we have 60 of our more than 400 deed books on film to meet the state’s requirements. We had the option of letting the state keep it for us or we can keep it here at the office, but we just kept the images. Should we need a copy, we can request it."
Grider noted that creating films of the documents contained in county deed books, costs a great deal more than creating an image alone.
"To do the 60 deed books in February cost around $25,000," he said. "We have money set aside for this project in my preservation fund that is used to cover the cost of microfilming, storage and preservation of the records, so we can have the books rebound because we have the money already set aside for that."
While the newest project will have to be put out for bid as the first, the company that performed the first digitizing project was US Imaging, partnering with Fidlar Technologies.
"US Imaging did the scanning and the filming part of it," Grider said. "Fidlar provided the software portion of the project. Because they are our software vendor, everything has to be compatible with their system in order for us to access it.
"Some other counties have ended up with big problems because their projects were done by companies that used incompatible software. They had to go through all the conversions and it turned out to be a real mess. With US Imaging, they know what they have to do to have it go straight into our system.
"We're hoping we can get the project done no later than December, but because it's already so late in the year, companies like US Imaging are already booked up. We'll have to see if we can get it done this year. If not, we may have to do it sometime in January."
The team sent to do the job were kept busy completing the job in the shortest time possible. They worked from 7 or 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
According to Grider, scanning all 467 of the county's deed books will take many years to complete.
"The state grant is only so much each year," he said. "For our last project, $17,500 of it came from the state.
"It used to be that we couldn't use money from our preservation fund. We had to get it from the county’s General Fund to do it. It’s different now.
"We can use the preservation fund money because taking care of the books is now going to be a top priority compared to some of our other responsibilities. By using that money we're going to be able to extend the project into the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.