'Dine Out Thursday' returns

Parkland residents are once again dining out for a cause as the United Way of St. Francois County is hosting its “Dine Out Thursday” fundraiser at area restaurants.
This year's Dine Out began over the weekend with a kick-off “Breakfast Bonanza” at the Benham Street Grill in Bonne Terre.
The next “Dine Out Thursday” is today at both Colton’s Steak House & Grill and Cici’s Pizza, both in Farmington.
Participating restaurants in the program donate at least 10 percent of sales to the United Way of St. Francois County on “Dine Out Thursdays” that continue through Nov. 8. The participating restaurants are located throughout the area.
The remainder of the Dine Out schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 20 – Shogun Japanese Steak House, Farmington; and El Tapatio, Desloge
Thursday, Sept. 27 – Steak ‘n’ Shake, Farmington
Thursday, Oct. 4 – El Tapatio Restaurant, Farmington; and Hub’s Pub & Grill, Bonne Terre
Thursday, Oct. 11 – McDonald’s, both Farmington locations; and El Tapatio, Park Hills
Thursday, Oct. 18 – Long John Silver’s/A&W, Farmington; and Huddle House, Bonne Terre, Leadington and Farmington
Thursday, Oct. 25 – Little Caesar’s Pizza, Desloge and Farmington; and Girls’ Night Out is also taking place
Thursday, Nov. 1 – Applebee’s, Farmington
Thursday, Nov. 8 – Pasta House, Farmington; and Subway in Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Desloge Walmart and Farmington
