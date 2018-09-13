Subscribe for 17¢ / day
'Dine Out Thursday' returns

Enjoy a great meal from a variety of different local restaurants while helping a good cause by taking part in this year's Dine Out Thursdays. Running through Nov. 8, all proceeds from the fundraiser go to United Way.

 File Photo

Parkland residents are once again dining out for a cause as the United Way of St. Francois County is hosting its “Dine Out Thursday” fundraiser at area restaurants.

This year's Dine Out began over the weekend with a kick-off “Breakfast Bonanza” at the Benham Street Grill in Bonne Terre.

The next “Dine Out Thursday” is today at both Colton’s Steak House & Grill and Cici’s Pizza, both in Farmington.

Participating restaurants in the program donate at least 10 percent of sales to the United Way of St. Francois County on “Dine Out Thursdays” that continue through Nov. 8. The participating restaurants are located throughout the area.

The remainder of the Dine Out schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 20 – Shogun Japanese Steak House, Farmington; and El Tapatio, Desloge

Thursday, Sept. 27 – Steak ‘n’ Shake, Farmington

Thursday, Oct. 4 – El Tapatio Restaurant, Farmington; and Hub’s Pub & Grill, Bonne Terre

Thursday, Oct. 11 – McDonald’s, both Farmington locations; and El Tapatio, Park Hills

Thursday, Oct. 18 – Long John Silver’s/A&W, Farmington; and Huddle House, Bonne Terre, Leadington and Farmington

Thursday, Oct. 25 – Little Caesar’s Pizza, Desloge and Farmington; and Girls’ Night Out is also taking place

Thursday, Nov. 1 – Applebee’s, Farmington

Thursday, Nov. 8 – Pasta House, Farmington; and Subway in Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Desloge Walmart and Farmington

