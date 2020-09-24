Dine Out Thursdays back in Parkland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fundraisers for the United Way of St. Francois County look a lot different this year due to the pandemic.

Dine Out Thursdays have returned, but many other events have been cancelled.

The third dine out event is today at Steak'nShake in Farmington. At least 10% of the day’s proceeds will go towards the administration fees of the organization. It applies to both dine-in and take-out orders.

United Way Executive Director Clay Whitener said the first two weeks have gone well, bringing in almost $1,000.

But it’s been tough getting restaurants to participate.

“They’re struggling just to stay open as it is,” Whitener said.

They had dates planned in April, but they had to cancel those because of COVID-19.

Whitener said they also had to cancel their Couple’s Night Out event this summer and they are cancelling their Girls’ Night Out event that is normally in late October.

The couple’s event normally brings in about $8,000 to $10,000 to help support operating costs, according to Whitener.