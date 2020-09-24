Dine Out Thursdays back in Parkland

Fundraisers for the United Way of St. Francois County look a lot different this year due to the pandemic.
Dine Out Thursdays have returned, but many other events have been cancelled.
The third dine out event is today at Steak'nShake in Farmington. At least 10% of the day’s proceeds will go towards the administration fees of the organization. It applies to both dine-in and take-out orders.
United Way Executive Director Clay Whitener said the first two weeks have gone well, bringing in almost $1,000.
But it’s been tough getting restaurants to participate.
“They’re struggling just to stay open as it is,” Whitener said.
They had dates planned in April, but they had to cancel those because of COVID-19.
Whitener said they also had to cancel their Couple’s Night Out event this summer and they are cancelling their Girls’ Night Out event that is normally in late October.
The couple’s event normally brings in about $8,000 to $10,000 to help support operating costs, according to Whitener.
And this holiday season will be a lot quieter around the Parkland as there will be no bell ringers for the United Way, he said.
“It’s going to be a tough, tough year,” Whitener added.
Nationwide, Walmart has decided not to have bell ringers this year, he said.
“We ring other places, too, but Walmart is the big one,” Whitener explained. “It's like two to one over all the other stores that we have.”
He hasn’t had any luck with other stores either. The Salvation Army did sign a nationwide contract with Hobby Lobby and Rural King.
“But when I called the two here, with the COVID mess that we’ve got in St. Francois County, they didn't want to mess with it this fall either,” Whitener said. “So there will be no ringing. So that's a $30,000-plus fundraiser that won’t happen this year.”
With all the cancellations, he said, that adds up to around $60,000 less this year. So he is working on coming up with an alternative fundraiser for the holiday season.
To help support the United Way, the following are the Dine Out Thursday dates:
- Oct. 1 — El Tapatio Restaurant (Farmington) and BOGO Sandwiches (Farmington)
- Oct. 8 — McDonald’s (Both Farmington and Desloge locations) and El Tapatio (Park Hills)
- Oct. 15 — Cici’s Pizza (Farmington) and Huddle House (Bonne Terre, Leadington, and Farmington)
- Oct. 22 — Little Caesar’s Pizza (Desloge & Farmington)
- Oct. 29 — Domino’s (Bonne Terre, Park Hills, and Farmington)
- Nov. 5 — Shogun Japanese Steak House (Farmington) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Farmington)
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
