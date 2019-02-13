State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, recently filed pro-life legislation that would direct the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to prioritize family planning funds so that they are not utilized to help organizations like Planned Parenthood to expand abortion services.
Dinkins' bill, known as the "Prioritization of Public Funding for Family Planning Act,” is aimed at ensuring family planning dollars are prioritized for organizations that do not provide abortions.
Dinkins explained her intentions with this bill saying, “Missouri is firmly and proudly a pro-life state and Missourians have made it clear that they want their elected officials to stand in defense of the unborn."
"I’m proud to carry this legislation that can affirm our strongly pro-life stance by ensuring family planning dollars go to organizations that can provide those in need with valuable services rather than to organizations that do not value and protect the lives of the innocent.”
It would create a priority list for the health department in regard to how family planning services dollars are allocated. This would include funding such as federal Title X pass-through grants that have continued to provide dollars to Planned Parenthood.
“This is an important change that simply makes it clear that our tax dollars will not be used to provide abortions, but will instead go to health organizations that can truly benefit Missouri families,” said Dinkins.
Dinkins’ bill now awaits assignment to committee for further discussion.
