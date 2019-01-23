Try 1 month for 99¢
Discovery closes road
North Desloge Drive is currently closed in the 200 block near the city library. Traffic is being detoured at this time.

Crews working on the Desloge Drive project made a discovery of an underground gas tank in the 200 block of North Desloge Drive on Wednesday.

Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger said that he believes the gas tank was a part of an old Ford dealership that was located along the highway in the 1950s and '60s.

“The tank does contain gas and is in the right-of-way,” said Gremminger.

“There is absolutely no danger associated with the tank at this time as the tank and the area around it has been sealed off,” said Gremminger.

Gremminger said that a remediation crew is currently en route from Arnold to assist with removal of the tank. Gremminger said that the tank will be drained, sealed off, and removed. In addition, he states that some of the soil around the tank will be removed as well.

Gremminger said that the section of Desloge Drive may be closed overnight.

Individuals from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources are on the scene.

“The removal of the tank will be a joint effort between the two agencies,” said Gremminger.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

