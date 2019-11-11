The Farmington School District’s Health and Wellness Committee Members met last week at the high school.
The committee is composed of members of the community including administrative staff and instructors of Farmington Schools, along with healthcare workers and counselors from several organizations.
The meeting was led by Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause.
“We have been following what is called the WSCC model, which is Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child,” she said. “Everybody that has been working in the school system, the health team we call it, are working with 10 components recommended by the CDC, and also by our curriculum and instruction school leaders that told us ‘if you really want an excellent wraparound services within the school setting and outside, use these 10 modules and work these silos together’.
“We’ve only begin looking at it for about a year, we’re now ready to really dig in and do some solid work.”
The 10 components of the Health and Wellness Committee: Health Education; Physical Education and Physical Activity; Nutrition Environment and Services; Health Services; Counseling, Psychological and Social Services; Social and Emotional Climate; Physical Environment; Employee Wellness; Family Engagement; and Community Involvement.
The previous year, the committee decided on two main focus areas: evidence-based drug education and mental/behavior health supports and services within the schools.
The evidence-based drug education has already led to several training events and a Black Knight TV interview with Dr. Rustico Ramos on the effects of vaping and marijuana use. Krause talked about programs designed to start early in a child’s education.
“We recognized that we were not providing health solidly until grade 7,” she said. “We went directly to the counselors. Kindergarten, first and second, they deliver the instruction. It’s scripted, it’s finished for them, there are goal sheets … it’s wise choices and we do start to talk about some drugs, and it talks about the brain.”
Mental and behavior health supports and services include designing programs in coordination with doctors, counselors, social workers and nurses to provide individual and group counseling within the school district.
“Data will show you that Kansas and Missouri are going up in suicide rates and all the other states are going down,” Krause said. “When you look at the research, we’re not just making it up, we are not just now seeing some things. The research is saying up in Missouri and especially in the rural areas.”
The meeting later broke down into small groups based upon the 10 areas to generate ideas on how to accomplish improvement in each component.
