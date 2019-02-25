The Ste. Genevieve R-II School district recently received a perfect score on its 2018 Annual Performance review for the second year in a row.
The Annual Performance Review (APR) provides an overview of how Missouri public school districts and charter schools are performing. It uses five categories of data—academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, and attendance and graduation rates.
There are 120 possible points to be earned in order to receive a perfect score of 100 percent. The Ste. Genevieve School District received all 120 points possible across all categories.
“Saying that we are proud simply does not do justice to how we feel about our community, our schools, our faculty and staff, and our students,” Superintendent Dr. Julie Flieg said. “Enter any one of our schools, and you’ll see staff members striving to do what is best for every one of our kids.
"And our students respond to that care by aspiring to be their best selves and exceeding our expectations. Our team’s commitment to our students, and their eagerness to continue learning, growing and improving their craft is evident through these momentous results.”
The APR for each school district is used by the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP) to assess a district’s performance and accreditation.
While comparing various districts’ scores does not offer a practical analysis due to the differences in demographics and size, a district’s APR does provide a useful tool to its Board of Education, its administrators and teachers to determine areas of strength and areas in need of improvement.
Other area school districts received high scores as well.
North County R-I District earned a 99.6 percent, scoring 119.5 points out of the possible 120.
Farmington R-VIII District earned a 96.7 percent, scoring 116 points out of 120.
Central R-III District earned a 94.6 percent, scoring 113.5 points out of 120.
