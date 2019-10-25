The North County School Board recently heard an overview on the district’s assessment plan, reviewed a “financial road map” for the district’s future financial health, approved the findings of a clean audit and accepted a board member’s resignation.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy provided the overview of the assessment plan, which shows the district meeting annual performance report (APR) requirements. The data from the state was delayed to a new reporting format, but Levy said the data they have been able to review shows the district is still above state averages in many areas.
Professional development is likely to be focused on math and English in special education areas, he said. The data indicates more students are needed to take the ACT or ASVAB tests in the coming year to help the College and Career Readiness score, so the district will once again make the ACT available on a spring semester school day for high school students.
Levy reported that, based on survey data, teachers would like to see improved professional development in research-based instruction in math and English, more STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) training in science, continued opportunities for teacher choice in professional development, and more opportunities for teachers to share their strengths with others.
Levy said recent state statutes require training for teachers and school personnel in dyslexia assessment and instructional practices, and trauma and suicide prevention.
The district’s current and future finances were also discussed.
During the meeting, Levy mentioned enrollment numbers continue to drop, and the district is looking into reasons why. He said one possible reason he heard was that Bonne Terre has not seen many new housing developments recently to attract new residents in the district. Current enrollment is 2,838, showing a decline of about 30-50 students per year. Each student represents almost $6,400 of state aid.
You have free articles remaining.
The audit for fiscal year 2018-19 came back clean, and was presented to the board by Keith Slusser of Fick, Eggemeyer and Williamson CPAs of St. Louis. The district’s three areas of focus will be the district annuity, which is not an investment method approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education; making sure anything sold to staff at a discount must reflect the different in their W2s; and collecting receipts for completed college classes before reimbursing partial cost of the classes. The board approved the audit.
The board also approved the amended budget for 2019-20, which had many cuts to winnow down an expected $900,000 in deficit spending, to slightly more than $500,000 in deficit spending. Levy and the board discussed many of the finer points of district financing, which included the proposed lease financing of the multi-purpose building at the high school.
Levy presented a “financial road map” he created, a sort of a task list and timeline for improving the district’s financial outlook. The road map includes eight possibilities for increasing the bottom line, including a no-tax-increase bond issue, increasing preschool attendance, a voluntary 28-cent tax levy rollback, transitioning insurance to an HSA (health savings account), and providing staff with a retirement incentive. Discussion on the retirement incentive was tabled as details were being worked out on a proposal.
The board also said goodbye to one of their members.
Kasey Jenkins recently moved out of the boundaries of the school district which precludes his board membership, a position he has held for four and a half years. Remaining members accepted his resignation and agreed to accept applications from those interested in filling out the remainder of his term, which comes up for election in April. Whoever is elected in April 2020 will be on the board until April 2021, when the election cycle for the full, three-year term happens. Board members will review the applications and interview up to three candidates before voting for a replacement in time for the November board meeting.
Levy said Jenkins will be missed on the board.
“As a school district, we’re greatly appreciative of the time Kasey has committed to our school and know that the decisions he was a part of will continue support students throughout the district for many years to come,” Levy said. “We wish him the very best as he moves to his new home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.