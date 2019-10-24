Bismarck school district held its monthly board of education meeting recently with a quick session honoring two of the district’s students.
The two students honored this month were Anna Roberts from the elementary school and Jesse Mack from the junior high/high school.
Principal Carmen Barton called Roberts forward and presented her with her award.
“Anna was nominated by two teachers for the tremendous gains that she has made in the short time that she has been with us,” said Barton. “She is our social butterfly and puts a smile on everyone’s face when she gets here in the mornings, and it doesn’t stop until she leaves at the end of the day.
“We are so proud of her; she academically soars in our first grade program. We are very proud of her and look forward to great things with her.”
After this Katie Martinez, principal of the junior high/high school, called Mack forward and addressed him.
“You have touched one teacher in particular this year, and you are showing great leadership,” said Martinez. “We are very appreciative of what you are doing for the students here at the school and being a leader.”
“Jesse was nominated particularly because they [the staff] have seen him do a lot of growing up in the last year, so to speak,” Martinez said to the board. “Some new students moved to the school coming from a homeschooling background, and they were very lost in this type of environment.
“Jesse took the one student that was in his class under his wing and guided him through the school and helps him whenever he needs it.”
During administrator reports, Superintendent Jason King shared that attendance is increasing.
“We have seen a steady increase from month to month, and I am certainly hoping that this trend continues," he said.
King shared with the board that the 8th grade volleyball team won the conference tournament that took place at West County which he thought was noteworthy since it has been a few years since the district has been conference champions.
Barton and Martinez were asked to present at a regional meeting in Springfield on Nov. 8 about the new professional development program, District Continuous Improvement (DCI), that the district has recently taken on.
“Our regional leaders were here last week and met with us as a leadership team, and they were impressed with how we have implemented this program here at Bismarck,” explained Barton. “So, they have asked us to come to the regional meeting and present two 45-minute sessions to other school districts in the state.”
“We are planting seeds,” Martinez added. “We are very excited about it.”
Martinez reported that 32 students in total qualified for the reading rewards trip for Fright Night at Six Flags on Oct 25. According to Martinez, the number of students qualifying for this reward trip keeps increasing every year.
“There seems to be a lot of excitement around our high school library these days and a lot of things going on with that,” added King.
In closing of the meeting, the board recognized the staff for how well they handled the bomb threat that recently occurred.
“Law enforcement was fantastic and their response was so, so good,” responded King. “We were overwhelmed with what the response was for them to be here to keep our kids safe.”
