Tuesday night was a night for members of North County's choir and band programs to shine.
Before the start of the December school board meeting, members of the NC Singers sang Christmas carols to those gathered for the meeting.
After the meeting started, Allyn Rizo, director of high school vocal music, recognized several members of her choirs.
Several high school students were named to the All-District Choir. They were Brianna Canter, Abbey Hammack, Abbey Inserra, Krissy Thurman, Nathan Locklear, Brady Shropshire, Kaden Dolan, Sawyer Wampler, Braden Swift, Jakob Brown, Josh Baker, Jacob Laan, Jacob Wampler, and Landon Kater.
Those juniors and seniors auditioned for the All-State Choir and five were picked: Brianna Canter, Abbey Hammack, Nathan Locklear, Brady Shropshire and Jacob Laan. Josh Baker was also a Sight Reading finalist. She said of all the schools in their district, North County had the most number of students to qualify for state.
She then introduced high school students who had qualified for All-District Concert Band and All-District Jazz Band.
All-District Concert Band members were Aubrey Anderson, Shelbie Aumann, Brady Shropshire, Aiyanna Luffy, Nathan Locklear, Jayden Pettus, Collin Long, Paige Clark, Madison Laan and Jacob Primo. Aubrey Anderson was selected for All-State Concert Band, a first for North County in several decades.
All-District Jazz Band members were Brady Shropshire, Josh Baker, Dustin DeClue, Nathan Locklear, Jakob Brown, and Collin Long. Of those, Brady Shropshire and Nathan Locklear were selected for the All-State Jazz Band.
Middle School Principal Brenda Hampton then recognized students who were selected for middle school all-district bands. Named to the All-District Concert Band were Zoey Cheek, Cheyenne Primo, Olivia Gilliam, Gavin Gilliam, Evan Veach, Abigail Long, and Raegan Gibson. Named to the All-District Jazz Band were David Obermark and Addy Allebach.
Much of the rest of the meeting focused on reports from the district's two new school resource officers, Brian Whitfield and Jamie Crump who were hired at the start of the school year. The officers described how their duties are divided up and how they are in constant communication to solve issues that arise.
The officers thanked district officials for obtaining the equipment and training they needed. Crump said cooperation with staff and outside law enforcement have been great. He said they are wanting to develop some programs for middle school and high school students that will address minor in possession and driving while intoxicated charges, and the affects of alcohol.
Whitfield then described how they are trying a "softer" uniform to make them more approachable, especially to younger students. He said younger students were intimidated by their regular Class A uniforms.
Superintendent Dr. Yancy Poorman stressed that no matter what uniform the officers are wearing, the officers are never not armed.
Also during the meeting, the school board approved the allowance of another Christian club at the middle school. The student-initiated club will meet outside regular school hours. The board also approved the application for summer school.
In his report, Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey told school board members that 389 North County students were selected for St. Francois County Community Partnership's Season of Hope program. He said they are also sending out bid packets for two new buses.
In her report, Assistant Superintendent Katie Bockman commended students for their willingness to help others. The middle school raised $1,680 for St. Jude. The district raised more than $15,000 for the Heart Association, beating Farmington in the competition for a third year.
