A Leadwood man has been charged with statutory sodomy after a city worker overheard an argument between the man and his girlfriend.
Glen Halleck, 33, of Leadwood, was charged with felony statutory sodomy on Tuesday.
According to the probable cause statement, Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey received a call from a city worker on July 10, advising that he believed a disturbance was occurring at a Walnut Street address.
The report states that the city worker was there to shut off the water services to the residence when he overheard an argument and what sounded like items being thrown around inside the home.
Court documents state that Dickey and another Leadwood officer arrived at the home and knocked on the front door. A male answered the door and officers advised they were there on a domestic disturbance call and inquired as to what was going on in the home.
According to the report, a white female stepped out of the residence. At that time, Dickey asked if there were children in the home. When the woman confirmed, Dickey asked if he could check their well-being. Dickey then walked inside the home with the female and the other officer stayed outside with the man.
The report states that the officer asked Halleck if he would like to discuss what was going on in the house. Halleck stated that he was asleep on the couch and when he woke up his hands were down his girlfriend’s child’s pants.
The officer read Halleck his Miranda Rights at this time and confirmed that he understood his rights.
Once again Halleck stated that when he woke up his hands were down the child's pants.
According to the document, the child told her mother what Halleck had done at which time she confronted Halleck. The mother states that Halleck kept saying, “I’m sorry.”
According to the mother, Halleck then grabbed his .22 pistol and put it to his head and stated that he was going to kill himself. She states that she told him, “go ahead and do it.”
According to the report, it was at that time the officers knocked on the door. The woman reports that when Halleck realized it was the police, he put the pistol down in the couch cushion.
Halleck was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Francois County Jail where he was held for 24 hours on July 10.
A warrant was issued for Halleck’s arrest on Wednesday and his bond is set at $100,000. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777 or Leadwood Police Department via Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.