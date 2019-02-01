Try 1 month for 99¢

A Leadwood man has been charged with statutory sodomy after a city worker overheard an argument between the man and his girlfriend.

Glen Halleck, 33, of Leadwood, was charged with felony statutory sodomy on Tuesday.

According to the probable cause statement, Leadwood Police Chief William Dickey received a call from a city worker on July 10, advising that he believed a disturbance was occurring at a Walnut Street address.

The report states that the city worker was there to shut off the water services to the residence when he overheard an argument and what sounded like items being thrown around inside the home.

Court documents state that Dickey and another Leadwood officer arrived at the home and knocked on the front door. A male answered the door and officers advised they were there on a domestic disturbance call and inquired as to what was going on in the home.

According to the report, a white female stepped out of the residence. At that time, Dickey asked if there were children in the home. When the woman confirmed, Dickey asked if he could check their well-being. Dickey then walked inside the home with the female and the other officer stayed outside with the man.

The report states that the officer asked Halleck if he would like to discuss what was going on in the house. Halleck stated that he was asleep on the couch and when he woke up his hands were down his girlfriend’s child’s pants.

The officer read Halleck his Miranda Rights at this time and confirmed that he understood his rights.

Once again Halleck stated that when he woke up his hands were down the child's pants.

According to the document, the child told her mother what Halleck had done at which time she confronted Halleck. The mother states that Halleck kept saying, “I’m sorry.”

According to the mother, Halleck then grabbed his .22 pistol and put it to his head and stated that he was going to kill himself. She states that she told him, “go ahead and do it.”

According to the report, it was at that time the officers knocked on the door. The woman reports that when Halleck realized it was the police, he put the pistol down in the couch cushion.

Halleck was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Francois County Jail where he was held for 24 hours on July 10.

A warrant was issued for Halleck’s arrest on Wednesday and his bond is set at $100,000. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777 or Leadwood Police Department via Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

