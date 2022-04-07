Dix Garden Center opens for the season

It was a typical Missouri spring day, Wednesday — rainy and chilly in the morning, but by noon, the sun was shining and the puddles were drying up. About 9:30 a.m., all hands were on deck at Dix Garden Center in Park Hills, unloading dozens of hanging ferns off a truck that came straight from Poplar Bluff.

Sue Roney is entering her third year managing the popular garden center that benefits the nonprofit MCII Sheltered Workshop. She said business has been pretty good since they opened on Monday, but temperamental spring weather poses challenges.

“I wish it was all in the racks like it should be, but we're doing what we can to keep them all warm,” she said. “So yeah, we're gonna roll things in at night when it’s cold, and roll them out on the warm days until we get past the really-cold.”

Green beans and cucumbers seem to really hate the cold weather, Roney added. “So we’re babying them as much as we can.”

Unlike many other aspects of business, activities — and life in general — COVID-19 didn’t affect the seasonal business that much. Being outdoors, customers found it fairly easy to social-distance, and, if anything, more people who were housebound seemed to take an interest in gardening, driving sales skyward.

It played havoc with the supply chain, though.

“Last year, it was very select, and the year before, there was even less since nursery employees and truckers were scarce, but the growers are finally caught up and managed to get through the COVID spell,” Roney said. “We’re getting more and more in here every day.”

She pointed to the ferns. “These will go fast, though. Anyone who wants ferns needs to get out here, quick. It never fails, about four or five days after the last one’s sold, we’ll still be getting calls, asking if we still have ferns.”

Rose of Sharon, purslane, begonias, pansies, snapdragons, geraniums, caladiums, all kinds of succulents and a new collection of fairy-garden plants are all out on the racks. Peppers, lettuce, rhubarb, and all sorts of herbs are available.

Employees, including two sheltered workshop helpers Josh Braddy and Amy Easter, were busily putting out flat after flat on the racks.

“I love this job,” said Easter. “I don’t have any favorite plants or colors, I like them all.”

Dix is open from now until about June 15, “Whenever we’ve almost sold out of everything.”

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

