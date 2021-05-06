Dix ready for Mother’s Day sales

Drive by 1430 E. Main St. in Park Hills on most days throughout the year, and you’ll see the big, triangular asphalt lot empty, the gardening racks and greenhouse inside the chainlink fence sitting idle.
Since April 1, Dix Garden Center by MCII has been bursting with colorful plants, teeming with cars and people, but this week will be their busiest, since Mother’s Day historically means big business for nurseries.
“This is our Christmas week,” said MCII Sheltered Workshop Director Ginger Williams. “But we have a great crew, they’ll keep up with demand.”
The sheltered workshop is celebrating 10 years since they bought the plant retail business from the Dix-King family, long known for having run a massive growing facility in Park Hills from 1938 until well into the first decade of the millennium. During certain times of the growing season, more than 800 people would be working in the Dix greenhouses, growing seedlings into plants for retailers around the nation and for their seasonal plant store on Main Street.
Williams said part of the MCII’s success in continuing the nursery, is being able to use the Dix name — and reputation — for quality plants.
“The reputation they had was important to us, whenever we started in negotiations with them, the offer was made to keep it as part of our name,” she said. “That’s how it’s been known forever, and we thought it would benefit us, but we also wanted to pay them respect for growing the business to the point they have.”
And, Williams said, she appreciates the guidance still being offered by Ben King, who operated Dix Greenhouse for decades and is married to Claudia, granddaughter of the founder of the Dix growing operation.
“When we first bought the nursery, we started doing fall and Christmas sales,” Williams said, “and Ben King told me it wasn’t a good idea, they’d tried it before. We kept doing Christmas a couple years, and we kept fall until about three years ago. He was right, spring-only is the best fit for us.
“He just knows so much about the business and I’m so grateful he still keeps an eye on things. He’s forgotten more about the business than we’ll ever know, and we’re really grateful for the time he spends on us.”
Sue Roney, Dix Garden Center manager, said she can see the nursery’s success in the quickly-emptying shelves from day to day. The "10%-Off Tuesdays" sale they've been having in honor of their anniversary is helping.
“This,” she said, gesturing to one empty rack for hanging baskets, “will be full when I get the truck tomorrow, I can’t keep everything in stock. Someone might call to see if we have something available, but I can’t guarantee it’ll still be here by the time they come. I’ve not been putting out as many posts on Facebook unless it’s something we have in abundance, because so often, things sell out that quickly.”
Roney said she’d been hearing about and reading reports that this would be a season for swift plant sales.
“...But to be in it is different than reading about it. On the tag of COVID last year, our sales were up, and it seems to have grown even more,” she said. “People are still social distancing somewhat, and a lot of people tried gardening for the first time or rediscovered it during the pandemic, and they’re hooked.”
Roney said at least 400 Boston ferns have been sold so far and she’s getting 300 more on Saturday. Between shipments Wednesday and Saturday, she hopes they’ll have enough ferns, flowering baskets, watering can-arrangements, vegetables, herbs, flowers, plans and succulents to meet increased demand before Mother’s Day.
Those who are hesitant to get in the plant game but are eager to learn can find literature in Dix’s kiosk about zoning, planting for honeybees, composting, mosquito-repellent plants, moles, companion planting, deadheading, annuals vs. perennials and care for hanging plants, offered by Dix employees.
“When people ask what does well in the sun or shade, we also have a laminated list we give them to help them as they shop, we just ask them to bring them back when they check out,” Roney said.
There have been a few challenges so far this season. The surprise snow last month required everything outside to be pushed into the greenhouse overnight, and the next day, a shipment from Kalamazoo, Michigan arrived only to be squashed into any available space in order to survive the following night’s 29-degree temperature dip.
“I thought that truckload might have been delayed a day, but coming from Kalamazoo, they’re used to dealing with snow,” Roney said. “That truck driver said, ‘oh yeah, it’ll fit,’ and he was right.” Even with snow and cold temperatures, she said, people were still beating a path to Dix’s door.
Another challenge was getting Missouri native plants.
“Last year we touched on Missouri natives, this year when I went to order some of those things, they just couldn’t be had,” she said. “They’re gone. They’re hard to come by, people have really latched onto them.”
But that’s about all they don’t have for the growers in St. Francois and surrounding counties. The tables and racks are spilling over with plants, and employees are busy helping shoppers, arranging the plants as fast as they can, caring for them, and checking out happy customers at the plexiglass-screened cashier’s desk.
“Our crew over there does such a good job, and that makes us stand out, we take good care of our product,” Williams said. “Sue is working very hard to make sure everything looks good, and we have a happy crew. And we owe a great deal of our success to Ben and Claudia King, to the time Ben spent with us while we were taking over the business.
“I feel like if we make him proud, we’re doing things right and preserving that Dix legacy.”
