Dix ready for Mother’s Day sales

Roney said she’d been hearing about and reading reports that this would be a season for swift plant sales.

“...But to be in it is different than reading about it. On the tag of COVID last year, our sales were up, and it seems to have grown even more,” she said. “People are still social distancing somewhat, and a lot of people tried gardening for the first time or rediscovered it during the pandemic, and they’re hooked.”

Roney said at least 400 Boston ferns have been sold so far and she’s getting 300 more on Saturday. Between shipments Wednesday and Saturday, she hopes they’ll have enough ferns, flowering baskets, watering can-arrangements, vegetables, herbs, flowers, plans and succulents to meet increased demand before Mother’s Day.

Those who are hesitant to get in the plant game but are eager to learn can find literature in Dix’s kiosk about zoning, planting for honeybees, composting, mosquito-repellent plants, moles, companion planting, deadheading, annuals vs. perennials and care for hanging plants, offered by Dix employees.

“When people ask what does well in the sun or shade, we also have a laminated list we give them to help them as they shop, we just ask them to bring them back when they check out,” Roney said.