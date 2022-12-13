DNR 2022 photo contest winners announced

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Missouri DNR Photo Contest. One of the categories had a second-place winner from Park Hills.

Each year, the department asks amateur photographers to get outside and capture the beauty of Missouri’s natural resources and enter their favorite photos in the annual photo contest. Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring its beautiful natural resources, unique state parks, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.

The response this year was remarkable, with more than 700 captivating entries from 199 photographers. The winning photos can be viewed on the photo contest website at dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest and will be shared on the department’s social media platforms. Following are the winners in each category.

Natural Resources Category:

First Place: "Sunset at Creve Couer Lake" by Jane Linders of Maryland Heights

Second Place: "Johnson's Shut-Ins" by Brad Osborne of Hannibal

Third Place: "The Air Land Water Trifecta" by Steve Jett of Foristell

Honorable Mention: "Hummingbird on Lantana" by Mary Moore of De Soto

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors Category:

First Place: "Going Fishing" by Sara Lesire of Caseyville, Illinois

Second Place: "Preschool at Little Creek" by Kim Stealey of O’Fallon

Third Place: "Sunset Walks" by Anon Anderson of Jefferson City

Honorable Mention: “Winter Catch and Release" by Brady Hill of Fenton

Unique Places Category:

First Place: "Elephant Rock" by Romulo Rubio of Arnold

Second Place: "Johnson’s Shut-Ins During Fall" by Brandon York of Park Hills

Third Place: "Dillard Mill" by Kevin Pearson of House Springs

Honorable Mention: “Ha Ha Tonka Spring" by Kevin Pearson of House Springs

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The 2023 photo contest will open April 1, 2023.

For more information about the Missouri DNR Photo Contest, visit dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest or email socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.