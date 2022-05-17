 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DNR hosting free pesticide collection event in Farmington

DNR hosting free pesticide collection event in Farmington

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a free pesticide collection event in Farmington this weekend that is open to all state farmers and households. 

 Courtesy of Missouri DNR

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at MFA Agri Services, 1363 Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Items that will be accepted are pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags and fertilizers containing pesticide.

Items that will not be accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

For more information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program, go online to dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

