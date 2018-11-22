The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to review and offer written comments on a draft hazardous waste permit modification for the Doe Run Company’s Buick Resource Recovery Facility.
The department held a public meeting and public hearing about the draft permit modification on Nov. 13, at the Quad County Firehouse in Viburnum. The meeting was an opportunity for the public to ask questions, share information and discuss issues with facility and department staff.
In addition to that meeting, the department is accepting written comments through Nov. 26.
The Doe Run Company’s Buick Resource Recovery Facility operates a secondary lead smelting facility at the site, located at 18594 Route KK in Boss.
Buick recycles used, or “spent,” lead-acid batteries and other lead-bearing hazardous and non-hazardous wastes to recover lead, trace metals, sulfuric acid and polyethylene plastic. The recoverable lead-bearing material is smelted and resold as secondary lead.
Fluxing agents, such as limestone, are used in the smelting process to react with the impurities in the lead-bearing materials, which are then removed from the molten lead as slag. Buick currently recycles about 50 percent of the slag, which contains 3 to 5 percent lead, back into the secondary process.
Buick treats the remaining slag on-site and then disposes the non-hazardous slag in an on-site hazardous waste landfill. By keeping the slag on-site, Buick eliminated about 98 percent of the waste leaving the facility. If processing technology advances, Buick would also be able to smelt the material again to remove additional lead.
Buick is currently operating at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit. This permit allows Buick to store and disassemble the spent lead-acid batteries, which are classified as toxic and corrosive hazardous waste.
On May 3, 2017, Buick submitted a permit modification request to the department, requesting to modify its Part I Permit to add a seventh cell to the landfill, increasing the overall storage capacity by approximately 146,000 cubic yards.
The landfill is a phased development and currently permitted for six cells. The operational life of the entire landfill was originally planned for more than 20 years; however, current practices at the facility are rapidly using the amount of permitted storage capacity.
The department previously approved temporary authorization requests for Buick to build and temporarily use Cell 7. After a thorough technical review of the permit modification request, the department prepared a draft of the proposed Part I Permit modification for the Buick facility. The draft permit modification proposes to allow Buick to continue using Cell 7 after the temporary authorization expires Dec. 5.
The permit modification request, draft Part I Permit modification and a fact sheet are available on the department’s website at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices. Some supporting documents are not available on the department’s website due to their file size. The public can review and copy the documents listed above and other supporting documents at the Ozark Regional Library’s Viburnum Branch, Missouri Ave., in Viburnum, during its normal business hours, or at the department’s Elm Street Conference Center in Jefferson City.
Please send written comments to Nathan Kraus, PE, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Hazardous Waste Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or by email at nathan.kraus@dnr.mo.gov.
For more information about the draft Part I Permit modification, or to obtain a written copy of the draft permit modification for review, please contact Kraus by telephone at 573-751-3154 or 800-361-4827. Hearingand speech-impaired individuals may reach Kraus through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.