DNR set to celebrate Earth Science Week, Oct. 11-17

Join the Department of Natural Resources in celebrating Earth Science Week and gain a better understanding and appreciation for earth sciences and engage in responsible stewardship of the Earth.

Events scheduled nationwide for Oct. 11-17 will celebrate the theme "Earth Materials in Our Lives." This year's event will focus on ways the Earth's materials impact humans – and the ways human activity impacts these materials – in the 21st century.

People of all backgrounds, ages and abilities are encouraged to engage with the geosciences, whether as a geoscience professional, a hobbyist or through civic engagement. Earth science is all around us.

Focus days include:

Oct. 11 – International Earthcache Day

Oct. 12 – Minerals Day

Oct. 13 – Earth Observation Day and No Child Left Inside Day

Oct. 14 – National Fossil Day

Oct. 15 – The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut and Geoscience for Everyone Day

Oct. 16 – Geologic Map Day

Oct. 17 – International Archaeology Day