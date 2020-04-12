'Do not be afraid, Jesus is alive!'

The year 2020 will be a year to be remembered.
It will be a year that will go down into the history pages of the United States and the entire world for its devastation on mankind. Our lives across the globe has been affected by a virus that we humans are still trying to understand and combat. Schools, businesses, and churches are among those that have been altered in some way or form of how we do the “business as normal.” With all that said, we Christians have a Person in our lives that is above all sickness, diseases, and plagues. His name is Jesus Christ, God’s only Son.
I want us to get a clear picture of Christ’s authority and power over everything. Look with me at Philippians 2:5-11 "5 Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus: 6 Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, 7 but made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. 8 And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death - even death on a cross! 9 Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, 10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, 11 and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father."
The reason the Holy Bible can speak of the authority of Christ Jesus, is because of what He did on cross nearly 2,000 years ago. We just celebrated Good Friday a few days ago. He loved you so much that He laid down His life to provide a way to receive forgiveness of sin and that you and I will someday experience Heaven. As Jesus breathed His last breath on the cross, the work of salvation was complete.
The scene at the cross, seemed to utter defeat, despair, and hopelessness. Here was a man who claimed to give eternal life to those who would believe, who provided healing to those who asked, who was a man so caring, but now things were different. They took him down from the cross and placed him in a new, empty tomb.
But this was not the end. You need to read the end of each Gospel (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John). It was early Sunday morning. In Matthew’s account, chapter 28, we find 2 women going to the tomb to help finalize this horrible event by taking more fragrances to be put on Jesus’ corpse. Then violent earthquake happened by an angel of God who was coming down from heaven to roll away the stone that covered the tomb. The guards who were standing watch over Jesus’ now empty tomb, froze like dead men.
Here are 4 statements of what this heavenly angel had said to the women.
1. Do not be afraid.
What a timely word for us today. Fear has gripped the hearts of many because of what is happening now in the world. Friend, God has not given us over to fear, but of power, love and a sound mind. Turn your attention on God’s Son, Jesus. He will calm your fears by you drawing near to Him.
2. He is not here.
Jesus is not dead, but alive. You can visit any famous person’s grave, whether a movie star, well-know singer, or a political figure, and find their remains, but not with Jesus. His is an empty tomb. Listen, even if our church buildings are empty on Easter Sunday, His evidence of life is in you, not a building.
3. Come and see.
The 3rd thing the angel said was inspect this event. If you are reading this message of hope today and not know Jesus personally as your Lord and Savior, then do some investigation of this event. This is not just a fairy tale; the life of Jesus and Early Church are well-documented in the pages of secular history. I challenge you to watch the movie or read the book of Lee Strobel, "The Case for Christ (2017)," a true story an atheist who turned to Christ because he could not find any evidence to disprove the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I always challenge people who struggle to believe in God by telling them to ask God to show Himself to them in a way they would know that He really exists. That is what God did at the tomb of His Son. God loves you so much that He will and desires to help you to believe in Him. He will then lead you to people who can help you find out more of Him according to His Holy Word.
4. Go quickly and tell.
With all that is going on in the world, we as Christians need to use our voices to proclaim God’s message contained in the Good News of Jesus Christ. God is giving us all the tools to do it, like social media, phone calls, texting, emails, and more. Now is the time to share God’s peace and comfort to a troubled world. God will use this time to help you share His message of forgiveness, mercy, and compassion. Christian friend, do let this time of calamity and difficulties deter you from sharing Jesus during this Easter season and throughout this year.
My prayer to you today is that God’s love abound in your life and that God will use this page in eternity to make a difference to those in your life. May God provide your every need and protect you and your family from this sickness.
God bless and remember Jesus is alive.
