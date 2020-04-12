'Do not be afraid, Jesus is alive!'

The 3rd thing the angel said was inspect this event. If you are reading this message of hope today and not know Jesus personally as your Lord and Savior, then do some investigation of this event. This is not just a fairy tale; the life of Jesus and Early Church are well-documented in the pages of secular history. I challenge you to watch the movie or read the book of Lee Strobel, "The Case for Christ (2017)," a true story an atheist who turned to Christ because he could not find any evidence to disprove the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I always challenge people who struggle to believe in God by telling them to ask God to show Himself to them in a way they would know that He really exists. That is what God did at the tomb of His Son. God loves you so much that He will and desires to help you to believe in Him. He will then lead you to people who can help you find out more of Him according to His Holy Word.